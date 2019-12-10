 Revisiting the legacy of Oscar-winning acting legend Maximilian Schell | Film | DW | 10.12.2019

Film

Revisiting the legacy of Oscar-winning acting legend Maximilian Schell

A Frankfurt exhibition is dedicated to the Austrian-Swiss actor and director Maximilian Schell, who was at home around the world. Originally cast in Nazi roles, the Oscar-winning star quickly broadened his repertoire.

  • Film still of Maximilian Schell in Judgment at Nuremberg (DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell)

    How Maximilian Schell became a world star

    An Oscar for 'Judgement at Nuremberg'

    Born in Vienna on December 8, 1930, Maximilian Schell stood in front of cameras for the first time in 1955. He made his Hollywood debut three years later. Then in 1961, he won the Oscar for best actor, for his role as a sharp defense lawyer in the movie "Judgment at Nuremberg" (picture), a drama recounting the Nazi war-crime trials in Germany.

  • Maximilian Schell and Marlon Brando in The Young Lions (DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell)

    How Maximilian Schell became a world star

    With Marlon Brando in 'The Young Lions'

    It was US director Edward Dmytryk who brought the young Austrian-Swiss actor Schell to Hollywood. Typically for that time, he gave the German-speaking actor the role of a Nazi. In the 1958 anti-war film "The Young Lions," set during the Second World War, the young Schell had a great celebrity right at his side: Marlon Brando.

  • Maximilian Schell in TV version of Hamlet in 1961(DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell)

    How Maximilian Schell became a world star

    On stage and in film: Maximilian Schell

    Like so many actors in those years, Schell also started acting on the theater stage. It remained a passion of his throughout his life, even after he had achieved world fame. One of his most famous roles was Shakespeare's Hamlet, which he played several times, including in a TV version in 1961, shown here.

  • Maximilian Schell and Sophia Loren in The Condemned of Altona (DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell)

    How Maximilian Schell became a world star

    European post-war film: 'The Condemned of Altona'

    After winning an Oscar, Schell was able to choose his own film roles. Considered a top film star, he also remained faithful to the European cinema of the time. In 1962, he worked together with Italian director Vittorio de Sica in the film adaptation of the Jean-Paul Sartre play "The Condemned of Altona." Once again, he had a celebrity at his side; this time around it was Sophia Loren.

  • Simone Signoret and Maximilian Schell in The Deadly Affair (DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell)

    How Maximilian Schell became a world star

    Cold War dramas: 'The Deadly Affair'

    Of course Maximilian Schell was also a sought-after actor in one of the most popular genres of the 1960s: the spy film. Directed by US filmmaker Sidney Lumet, the British espionage-thriller "The Deadly Affair" from 1966 had a star-studded cast: Schell was joined by Simone Signoret (picture), Harriet Andersson and James Mason.

  • Maximilian Schell in The Castle (DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell, Foto: Roger Corbeau.)

    How Maximilian Schell became a world star

    A lover of literature: 'The Castle'

    Maximilian Schell was a man of the arts and the mind. He loved theater, translated Shakespeare, played famous stage roles — and also brought literature to the cinema. In 1968, he was the producer of the first feature film adaptation of Franz Kafka's novel "The Castle." And for the leading male role, there was obviously only one possible candidate: Schell himself.

  • Schell as director standing behind the camera (DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell)

    How Maximilian Schell became a world star

    Behind the camera: director Maximilian Schell

    It was only a matter of time before this actor would plant himself behind the cameras. Maximilian Schell's career as a director took off in the 1970s. In 1974, he won the Golden Globe for "The Pedestrian" and was nominated for an Academy Award. The film looks at the Federal Republic of Germany in the post-war period and is also an attempt at coming to terms with the past.

  • An older Maximilian Schell speaking into a microphone (DFF / Foto: Uwe Dettmar)

    How Maximilian Schell became a world star

    The last roles

    Schell had so many talents that, later in his career, he was involved in many different projects. He wrote and translated, performed in television and cinema films, appeared in talk shows, staged operas and directed documentaries, including "Marlene," his 1984 portrait of Dietrich, who co-starred with him in "Judgment at Nuremberg." Maximilian Schell died at the age of 83 on February 1, 2014.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (als)


"Who was Maximilian Schell?" That's the question the Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum (Frankfurt Film Museum, of DFF) aims to answer through its latest exhibition. 

Three years ago, curators were able to secure the estate of the acting legend who was one of the few German-speaking actors to have succeeded in Hollywood in the 1960s. The "Maximilian Schnell" exhibition, on show from December 10 through April 19, 2020, presents a career that was broad in scope, with success both on the theater stage and in front of the cameras as an actor and behind the camera as a director.  

The Viennese-born artist was also an TV host, a translator, as well as an opera and operetta director. At the beginning of his career he was also a pianist, and later, a cautious documentary filmmaker. Schell was a virtuoso in many regards.

Film still from Judgment at Nuremburg (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

His role as a defense attorney representing a German in "Judgment at Nuremberg" garnered Schell an Oscar

A wide array of awards

The DFF exhibition naturally focuses on Schell's major achievements as a man of cinema (and television). Any up-and-coming actor would have to turn green with envy at his long list of awards. Born in Vienna and raised in Switzerland, Schell was the first German-speaking actor to receive an Oscar after the Second World War.

He received it for his performance as a sharp-edged defense attorney in the 1961 film Judgment at Nuremberg, a film that is still exciting to watch today as it addresses questions about morality, guilt and responsibility.

During the course of his career, Schell went on to earn five more Oscar nominations, three Golden Globes and three Globe nominations. Two more Emmy nominations succeeded as encores. And that is a list of only his most notable awards from the US, not to mention the host of other European prizes he received.

Schell's country home in Austria (DFF/Foto: Hans-Peter Reichmann)

The items of Schell's estate were housed in his country home in Austria

A cosmopolitan continually drawn to Austria

But the talented artist was far too clever and contemplative to be content with settling in Hollywood permanently. Although he owned a villa in Beverly Hills, his family's old hunting lodge in Austria's Carinthia province was his spiritual home, to which he was drawn again and again from an early age. European cinema, including German cinema, Shakespeare theater in England, the Jedermann performance at the Salzburg Festival — these formed his intellectual cornerstones.

Shortly before Schell's death at the beginning of 2014, German weekly magazine Der Spiegel asked the acting legend if he had met any real geniuses during his 60-year career in the industry.

His answer perhaps best reflects his own artistic soul. Yes, he actually had met three geniuses, Schell said at the time: Austrian stage and film actor Oscar Werner; director Jules Dassin, who was expelled from the United States during the McCarthy period and continued his career in exile in Europe; and Orson Welles, who was also expelled by Hollywood and moved to Europe to devote himself to the works of Shakespeare, Franz Kafka and Karen Blixen, aka Isak Dinesen.

