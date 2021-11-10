Restored ancient mosaic revealed at Jericho desert palace
Hisham's Palace in the West Bank was recently renovated and is now opening to the public. Palestinians hope it will draw tourists.
A hidden mosaic
The site consists of an 836-square-meter (8,998-square-foot) stone mosaic. The ancient construction was only rediscovered in the 20th century and for years, it was buried in sand and insulating materials to protect it from the elements. The site cost more than $12 million (€14 million) to renovate, and will be open to tourists from November 1, according to news agencies.
Safety features
A major part of the reconstruction included building a dome to shield the mosaic from the elements and from potential damage by tourists. Located near the West Bank city of Jericho, Hisham's Palace is one of the Israeli-occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites. It's also located near the Dead Sea.
A palace fit for a caliph
The palace has a long history. It was built during the reign of the Umayyads, the first
Islamic dynasty, which ruled from Damascus. It was the winter resort of Caliph Hisham ibn Abd al-Malik, who ruled from 724 to 743.
A monument of early Islamic art and architecture
The complex is considered one of the most important remaining monuments of early Islamic architecture and art. During the Umayyad period, the site comprised a palace, an audience hall with a thermal bath, a mosque, a fountain within a perimeter wall, two main gates and most probably an elite residence, according to UNESCO.
View from above
Thanks to the pricey overhaul of the site, funded in part by the Japanese government, tourists can now traverse suspended walkways to view the intricate mosaics from a variety of angles. The restoration project was launched in 2016.
Insight into period aesthetics
The artwork at Hisham's Palace also represents a unique example of the depiction of humans and animals in Umayyad decorative art, reflecting the secular works of the time, according to information provided by UNESCO. An example can be seen on the mosaic in this photo, which depicts a tree surrounded by wildlife.
A long-awaited opening
The project should have been completed in 2018 but it was delayed due to various challenges, which included anchoring the dome without damaging anything around it. Authorities hope the site, which sits in territory controlled by the Israeli government, will draw both domestic and international tourists.
