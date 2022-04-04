Restoration of Notre-Dame remains a challenge

Barbara Schock-Werner, the former master builder of Cologne Cathedral, clearly remembers her shock when she heard Notre-Dame de Paris had caught fire: "I sat in front of the television and watched the cathedral burn, completely terrified."

When the top of the tower over the crossing broke off and fell through the vault into the Gothic nave, it was "a shock" for the art historian. She immediately knew that she had to offer her help with the church's reconstruction.

A symbol of European culture

The Paris cathedral is known worldwide, and the landmark has an enormous cultural importance.

French novelist Victor Hugo (1802-1885) immortalized the magnificent church in his 1831 novel, "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." The Austrian composer Franz Schmidt (1874-1939) wrote the romantic opera "Notre Dame" based on Hugo's novel, and the book has been adapted for film several times since.

Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821), like the English King Henry VI (1421-1471) before him, was crowned regent of all France in the Gothic church.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark A highlight of French Gothic architecture Construction of the cathedral began in 1163 under Parisian bishop Maurice de Sully. Notre Dame's location in the center of Paris was selected because it was the site of a former Roman temple. The new church's construction stretched over two centuries and it was looted several times. The choir was the first section of the cathedral to be built and an inaugural service was held there in 1220.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark A top location for the new cathedral A new road axis was built specifically for the construction of the cathedral. Bishop Maurice de Sully wanted to create an impressive landmark with the limestone building at the tip of the Seine island. The 69-meter-high (226-foot-high) twin towers were made of expensive materials to give a noble impression. Donations were collected from Parisians for the project.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark A view over Paris After the choir, the nave was erected during the following construction phase. Its roof was destroyed by the 2019 fire. The two flat towers are impressive. Although the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is the most visited building in the French capital, the state has been criticized for not paying enough for maintenance. The building's structure is crumbling in many places.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark The ravages of time Repair work in the roof apparently caused the fire. Following the 850th anniversary of Notre Dame in 2013, a new renovation program of €100 million ($111 million) was undertaken by the French state, as the supporting arches had been damaged by weather and air pollution. The Gothic arches support the main vault from the outside.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Victor Hugo made it famous The cathedral is 128 meters long and 33 meters high. The French writer Victor Hugo placed the church at the center of his classic novel from 1831, "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." Hugo wrote the love story between the cathedral's bell ringer, a deformed hunchback called Quasimodo, and the gypsy Esmeralda to criticize the neglected state of the Gothic church.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark New bells For the cathedral's 850th anniversary in 2013, the bells that Quasimodo rang in the novel were removed from the towers and nine new bells were cast in a foundry. For their inauguration, even more people than usual assembled in front of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Renovations 100 years ago Architect Violett-le-Duc restored the Notre Dame Cathedral in the 19th century. He added the so-called Chimera gallery, which is the name of the series of statues of mythical creatures combining parts of different animals standing on the corner of the balustrade. Another highlight of the restorations were the cathedral's famous rose windows.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Magnificent windows With their deep blue and dark red dominant hues, the color effect of the rose windows were best observed from the inside. In true Gothic style, everything in the building strives upwards. Later additions to the church during the Renaissance and Baroque eras are a reflection of those times, but the cathedral's predominant style remains Gothic.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Extensive damage Major renovation work was underway when a devastating fire broke out in the attic of the cathedral on April 15, 2019. The roof and the tower in the middle of the nave collapsed. While the fire was still raging in the historic walls, French President Emmanuel Macron promised, "We will rebuild Notre-Dame," hoping that the cathedral will be restored by 2024. Author: Sabine Oelze (eg)



Rising majestically above the historic center of Paris, the cathedral built from 1163 to 1345 remains one of the most important symbols of French cultural identity.

When the images of the burning cathedral spread around the world three years ago, they triggered worldwide dismay — and a wave of willingness to help.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the restoration of the church a national project, and promised it would happen within five years. French donors alone pledged €850 million ($940 million).

Several Germans also donated to the cause, collecting around €700,000.

Three days after the Paris fire, Barbara Schock-Werner was appointed coordinator of German aid by Monika Grütters, then Minister of State for Culture.

The world watched the blaze live

At the time of the fire, the roof truss and crossing tower were being renovated, and part of Notre-Dame was surrounded by scaffolding.

A guard had checked the church following a first fire alarm on April 15, 2019, without finding anything. But a few minutes later, the error was discovered.

By the time the church was evacuated, the flames had already ripped through the entire roof structure above the nave. Hundreds of firefighters were already on site when the crossing tower, the highest part of Notre-Dame, collapsed at 7:56 p.m. TV cameras captured the entire disaster.

The Notre-Dame blaze in April 2019 shocked the world

The blaze lit up the evening sky over Paris; people in the city's streets watched in shock. Could "Our Lady of Paris" still be saved?

The next morning at 9.50 a.m., more than 12 hours after the fire had started, the fire brigade reported that the flames had been completely extinguished.

'The miracle of Notre-Dame'

Was it a short circuit? Or did a construction worker's cigarette trigger the catastrophic fire?

To this day, investigators have not managed to clarify the cause of the accident.

Barbara Schock-Werner is dedicated to the reconstruction of Notre-Dame

Immediately after the fire, Barbara Schock-Werner made an initial assessment of the damage. The destruction could have been worse: "Thank God not all the vaults collapsed," she says. Only three of them came down.

At first she believed that the Gothic Virgin Mary statue was definitely destroyed: "But although the crossing tower collapsed next to the statue, nothing happened to it," says the Cologne expert. "That's the miracle of Notre-Dame."

The fire nevertheless caused considerable damage.

One problem ensued from extinguishing it: "The building is still very, very wet today," says Schock-Werner. It could take up to 10 years for everything to dry up.

Scaffolding around the church in 2021

This is not a good sign for the restoration work: "What's being painted or chiseled and whitewashed there won't last long," says Barbara Schock-Werner, "because the moisture in the masonry will eventually loosen it again."

The restoration of Notre-Dame quickly turned out to be a huge project — on a logistic, financial and political level.

The first step was to secure what was left after the fire: All the windows had to be removed, the window structures were reinforced. Pillars were added to reduce the pressure on the walls' buttresses.

The scaffolding for the crossing tower, bent by the heat, had ended up resting on the vaults and had to be taken down carefully. "It took the whole first year, because there was always the danger that the other vaults would collapse."

A stonemason working on the restoration of the Gothic cathedral

Diplomatic issues also part of the work

When Germany's Cologne cathedral experts announced that they were restoring stained-glass windows of Notre-Dame, it caused outrage among their French colleagues, who thought their jobs were being stolen, reports Schock-Werner. But she was able to calm things down by declaring that they were simply participating in the restoration project.

To this day, the four windows made of 300 individual panes by the glass painter Jacques Le Chevallier (1896-1987) have not yet arrived in Cologne. Barbara Schock-Werner points out that the process requires "more diplomatic caution."

Working on the main organ

Three years after the devastating fire, the restoration of the main organ has now begun. It was largely spared from the flames, as well as from the extinguishing work. But it was covered by a poisonous lead dust.

Its 19 windchests are currently being restored in a workshop. Another workshop is freeing the 8,000 pipes of the instrument from toxins. More parts of the organ will gradually be restored. The four big organ bellows will be worked on during the summer.

President Emmanuel Macron visiting the construction site in April 2021

Under political pressure

Emmanuel Macron's promise to make the cathedral accessible again by the start of the Olympic Games in spring 2024 adds to the pressure of an already complicated process, points out Barbara Schock-Werner.

It is unclear whether the roof truss will be ready by then. The windows are to be installed again by spring 2023. The scaffolding then has to be removed in order to be able to install and tune the restored organ.

So it may take a while before Notre-Dame shines in its former glory. But, according to the current plan, the cathedral will be accessible in 2024.