Repurposing of Hitler's birthplace sparks concern

HistoryAustriaRepurposing of Hitler's birthplace sparks concernTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHistoryAustriaEmily Gordine | Hans Brandt10/01/2023October 1, 2023After decades of debate, the so-called "house of evil" is set to become a police station. Residents of Braunau, the Austrian town where Adolf Hitler was born, voice irritation over what appears to them an unfortunate repurposing of the building. https://p.dw.com/p/4WytYAdvertisement