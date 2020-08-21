 Relevant as ever: Keith Haring works on show in Essen | Arts | DW | 21.08.2020

Arts

Relevant as ever: Keith Haring works on show in Essen

The American Pop Art artist died three decades ago at age 31, but here is why Keith Haring's work is relevant and surprisingly topical even today.

  • Keith Haring drawing on glass (Keith Haring Foundation)

    Keith Haring's vital art

    Keith Haring: activism through creativity

    Born in Pennsylvania in 1958, Keith Haring was one of the most influential artists of the 1980s. And had he not died of AIDS-related complications at the age of 31 in 1990, Haring would probably still be playing an important role in the art world today. His creative drive and sense of social criticism would certainly have found an audience in the Trump era.

  • Keith Haring drawing with figures and a light bulb (Keith Haring Foundation)

    Keith Haring's vital art

    And then there was light

    His style was built on simple lines and figures, which often were drawn in black and white. Yet Keith Haring's works remain timeless and are already classics. He rarely named his pieces; this drawing, created in 1981, is called "Untitled" ⁠— like so many other of his works. Even after 40 years, there's plenty of room for interpretation here: Who is the recipient of this illumination?

  • Keith Haring drawing in a subway station (Keith Haring Foundation/Muna Tseng Dance Projects)

    Keith Haring's vital art

    Going underground

    In the first half of the 1980s, much of Haring's work was dedicated to his "Subway Drawings." The New York subway served as his canvas during this time, when he created thousands of drawings. He would draw figures and symbols on small black panels that were actually intended to be used for advertising purposes. But his "stories" were so simple that even the rush hour crowd could relate to them.

  • Colorful work by Keith Haring (Keith Haring Foundation)

    Keith Haring's vital art

    Playing with little humans

    Here's another work that bears no title, created in 1982. Haring would often use enamel paint and neon colors on metal. When it came to interpretations, he would rarely comment. To this day, people want to know what he was trying to say. What is this big red figure in the painting? Is it an animal that is taking some kind of revenge on little green humans? Is it juggling or singing to them?

  • Keith Haring painting in red, black and white (Keith Haring Foundation)

    Keith Haring's vital art

    Playing with symbols

    But there also is some repetition among the motifs in Haring's imagery. Soon after the murder of John Lennon in 1980, he started to create drawings of people with holes in their bodies. In this example, Haring combined that motif with religious symbolism, creating a human cross. The death of the Beatles singer had left a strong impression on the artist.

  • Keith Haring painting with three figures (Keith Haring Foundation)

    Keith Haring's vital art

    Saying 'no' to ignorance

    Haring took a clear and strong stand against racism, homophobia and any other form of ignorance. This was especially the case when there was script to complement his motifs. Haring was aware that he, too, had contracted HIV, which at that time was still a fatal disease. He vehemently opposed any silence and repression around AIDS, which was particularly affecting the gay community.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ss)


Exhibitions that showcase works by late artists are often advertised as very up-to-date, as works that still today have a lot to say to people. Often enough, that seems exaggerated, and in many cases, is probably in line with the organizers' marketing strategies.

But in the case of Keith Haring, that approach hits the mark. Haring remains cool and up-to-date. He died in New York City in February 1990 of AIDS-related complications — one of the many victims of the HIV pandemic raging at the time. Of course, we are again living in times of a global pandemic with Covid-19.

Keith Haring's art is timeless, a perfect fit with the new millennium

The "Keith Haring" exhibition at the Folkwang Museum in Essen was actually supposed to open in May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis and its restrictions. On August 21, the art show is finally ready to open, with about 200 Haring works. 

Exhibition in Essen: The work titled National Coming Out Day from 1988 showing man stepping out of a closet (Keith Haring Foundation)

The work titled "National Coming Out Day" from 1988

Haring, who was only diagnosed with HIV/AIDS a few years before his death, was very open about his own situation, but also about how people and society dealt with the disease. The topic was widely taboo at the start, and even later, the way it was handled was anything but enlightening and open during the conservative era of US President Ronald Reagan's administration.

Haring's figures would wear face masks today

Haring took a unique approach, and it is not too difficult to imagine how the American artist would have handled the current coronavirus pandemic. You can almost see his drawings in your mind's eye: complete with face masks, physical distancing, and handwashing — using simple, clear and unambiguous symbols, formulas and motifs, a universal language. 

Andy Warhol and Keith Haring in 1986r (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone)

They were friends: Andy Warhol and Keith Haring in 1986

Yet despite the apparent simplicity of his motifs, drawings and paintings of the late 1970s and 80s, whether he created them in his studio or in public spaces, they can still be interpreted in many different ways — rendering them nearly classic.

Abstract art in public spaces

That is why Haring's abstract and figurative art has survived well over the decades. Young people today are just as likely to find this artist, who helped shape the '80s, appealing. That was Haring's great gift: he created art that was timeless. In contrast, Banksy, whose artwork causes a sensation time and again and who is also a master of the public space, has something downright old-fashioned in his moral unambiguity. Haring seems much more modern.

Red and black figures, one stretching back over another: in the Keith Haring exhibition at Folkwang Museum (Keith Haring Foundation)

His works appear simple yet profound at the same time

Modern also because he was "a spokesperson for his generation; in his work, Haring responded to some of the urgent issues of his time, such as political dictatorships, racism, homophobia, drug addiction, AIDS, capitalism and environmental destruction," as the Folkwang Museum wrote on its website. The issues are still the same decades later.

The "Keith Haring" exhibition at the Folkwang Museum in the western German city of Essen runs from August 21 to November 29.

  • Keith Haring drawing shown at the Albertina in Vienna (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    Inspired by hieroglyphs

    Impressed by ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, Haring adopted their form of communication by developing characters that were reduced to just a few lines. "There is within all forms a basic structure, an indication of the entire object with a minimum of lines, that becomes a symbol," he said in 1978.

  • Untitled painting of a stick figure with a hole in his stomach by Keith Haring (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    The hole left after John Lennon's death

    Haring was nothing if not a contemporary artist responding to the pressing issues of the day. With this untitled vinyl painting on tarp, Haring reacted to John Lennon's murder on December 8, 1980. "I woke up the next morning with this image in my head — of the man with a hole in his stomach — and I always associated that image with the death of John Lennon."

  • red spotted dogs jumping through a hone in a yellow stick figure's belly (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    Tagging the dog

    Although inspired by graffiti artists, Haring did not consider himself one of them. As his work progressed, he created a signature tag: starting with the outline of an animal, the tag began to resemble a dog; later in his work, it rather appeared as a person crawling on all fours.

  • Keith Haring drawing of two people holding a heart (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    Love over consumerism with Andy Mouse

    Numerous symbols and figures appear repeatedly throughout Haring's work. A simple red heart, signifying love is shown here as a gamble two people take. On the right half of the image is the artist's unique Andy Mouse, a character derived from the Disney figure but tweaked in homage to pop artist Andy Warhol. Context varies, but Andy Mouse is seen as a critique of mass consumerism and pop culture.

  • Untitled painting on vinyl tarp by Keith Haring shows a computer as a parasite (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    The original form of going viral

    Haring was a contemporary of Neil Postman, famous for his book "Amusing Ourselves to Death"; both were ahead of their time as critics of the role of TV and computers in our lives. The screen-headed caterpillar shown in this painting from 1983 combines common symbols in Haring's work to delivers his message of warning that machines pose acute danger to people and could spell the end of humanity.

  • A drawing with a man hanging upside down on The Cross (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    Baring the Cross

    Adept at critiquing modern culture through symbols he employed, Haring often showed the cross as a place of death or being used by people to commit murder. The cross seen here can be said to represent evangelical Christianity and the trend toward televangelism that swept the US in the early 1980s. In interviews, the artist warned of the danger of dogmatism and "control religions."

  • Man with a red X on his stomach being pulled by four hands in different directions (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    The X-man

    Whether you want to interpret the x as the marker of a target or as another letter in the alphabet so frequently used by Haring in his work (and which the exhibition at the Albertina in Vienna is named after), the symbol appears again and again. In this instance, it appears to represent the mob mentality that tears people apart.

  • A man with a tank on his head burning money (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    Chalk outlines as political statements

    Although he died of AIDS at 31, Haring was famous for his politically-driven work even in Europe. He was asked to draw a mural on the Berlin Wall in the late 80s, and painted public service messages, including "Crack is Whack." The turbulence of the 1980s, a decade characterized in the US by the discovery of HIV, military action and the rampant greed of Wall Street, are common themes in his art.

  • A red monkey being propped by a crowd of people (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    The monkey as Golden Calf

    Mixing metaphors, this acrylic painting could be considered an ironic take on the tale of the Golden Calf, here featuring a red monkey worshiped by many. Monkeys are depicted throughout Haring's oeuvre, most remarkably in his work supporting the AIDS advocacy organization ACT UP, which evokes the three wise monkeys from the proverb "hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil."

  • Keith Haring self-portrait while laughing (The Keith Haring Foundation)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    Untitled, Self-Portrait (1985)

    Early in his career, Haring sought out opportunities to bring his art to a broader audience — and found it on the empty, black-matted billboards of the early 80s New York subways. Graffiti had already inched into every corner of the city, but Haring took a different approach, using chalk instead of marker to create temporary drawings, similar to this later self-portrait.

  • Keith Haring at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam (Nationaal Archief)

    Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

    Artist at work

    Haring used a similar technique to the continuous process employed by Picasso, according to the latter's son, Claude. "He just stayed close, ... painting it from top to bottom — bending on his knees, and never once stepping back to see how it looked. Only after he had covered the entire door did he step back, and that's when the door was finished and became a marvelous painting."

    Author: Courtney Tenz


