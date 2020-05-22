Refugee numbers hit record high in 2019: UN report

The number of people fleeing war and persecution rose to a record 79.5 million in 2019, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said Thursday.

That figure represents "approximately 1% of the world population," said agency chief Filippo Grandi.

Figures in detail

The UN's refugee agency published its annual report, revealing that:

The number of refugees rose by 9 million from the previous year

Syrians, Venezuelans, Afghans, South Sudanese, and stateless Rohingya are worst-affected

Some 73% of refugees seek asylum in a neighboring country

Fewer than 400,000 refugees returned home over the past decade, down from an average of 1.5 million in the 1990s.

Effects of coronavirus

Restrictions and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have "put breaks" on displacement generally, Grandi said.

However the virus that has "been able to cause the entire world to grind to a halt has not been able to stop wars, conflicts, violence, discrimination.''

kp/rt (Reuters, dpa)