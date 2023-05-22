  1. Skip to content
Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, left, speaks with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior
Sunday's game was temporarily stopped when Vinicius said a fan had insulted him from the standsImage: Alberto Saiz/AP/picture alliance
SoccerSpain

Real Madrid files hate crime complaint after Vinicius abuse

32 minutes ago

The club's forward had pointed out fans allegedly shouting racist chants at him during a match, prompting the referees to stop the game for 10 minutes. Real Madrid said the abuse constitutes a "hate crime."

https://p.dw.com/p/4RfJ4

Real Madrid on Monday lodged a criminal complaint over racist abuse against their forward Vinicius Junior. 

On Sunday, a match at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia was stopped for 10 minutes after Vinicius pointed out fans who were allegedly shouting racist comments at him.

Spanish prosecutors in Valencia opened a probe into the racist chants, according to the AFP news agency. 

Real Madrid said it saw that the abuse constituted a "hate crime." It added that it filed the complaint with the State Attorney General's Office "in order for the facts to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable." 

The probe came after the 22-year-old Brazilian forward received support from the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow stars such as Kylian Mbappe.

"I am sorry for those Spaniards who disagree but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists," Vinicius wrote on Twitter after the game. 

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, confronts Valencia fans along with some of his teammates
Vinicius confronted the fans after what he said were racist chants shouted at himImage: Alberto Saiz/AP/picture alliance

Spain has 'a serious problem'

Luis Rubiales, the chief of Spain's football federation, sided with Vinicius, admitting that racism was an issue in Spanish soccer. 

"The first thing is to recognize that we have a problem in our country," Rubiales said at a press conference in Madrid on Monday.

It is "a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country," he added. 

LaLiga President Javier Tebas was, however, defiant. He wrote on Twitter that the league is doing enough, and called on Vinicius to inform himself "before you criticize and slander LaLiga."

Rubiales criticized Tebas's comments, which he said were "irresponsible behaviour."

"Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism," Rubiales said.

Another Vinicius complaint 

Under Spanish laws, people convicted of racist behavior can be fined up to €4,000 ($4,403) and banned from stadiums for a year. But the country's penal code makes it difficult to prosecute such incidents in the first place. 

Last September, prosecutors dropped a complaint of racist chants against Vinicius during another game. Prosecutors said at the time that the chants, which were fans calling him a "monkey," had "only lasted a few seconds." 

According to the Interior Ministry, only three cases of racist acts were investigated during the 2021-22 season.

With 23 goals this season, Vinicius is Real Madrid's second top scorer this season, behind Karim Benzema, who has scored 29 goals.  

fb/wd (AFP, Reuters) 

Black players in Brazil tell of regular racist abuse

Erwin Kostedde 1975

Erwin Kostedde: 'Black players will always be second choice in Germany'

Erwin Kostedde: 'Black players will always be second choice in Germany'

Erwin Kostedde was the first Black player to represent Germany. On his 75th birthday, DW takes a look back at a recent interview where he discussed his struggles and those still facing Black German footballers today.
SportsMay 21, 2021
Wagner group found Yevgeny Prigozhin standing next to his fighters in Bakhmut, Ukraine on May 20, 2023

Ukraine updates: Wagner to leave Bakhmut by June 1

Conflicts2 hours ago
