  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LGBTQ rights
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
Champions League | Real Madrid - Manchester City
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
SoccerEurope

Champions League: Manchester City steamroller Real Madrid

46 minutes ago

A first-half Bernardo Silva brace saw Manchester City make short work of Real Madrid to join Inter in the final. Rarely has a Champions League semifinal been so one-sided. Rarely have Real been so thoroughly out-classed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RWjZ

Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid (agg: 5-1)
(Silva 23' 37', Akanji 76', Alvarez 90+2')
Etihad Stadium, Abu Dhabi

There were two surprising things about Bernardo Silva's 23rd-minute strike.

The first was that the Portuguese midfielder was afforded so much space in the Real Madrid penalty area as he fired the ball past Thibault Courtois.

The second was that it was Manchester City's first goal of the evening and not their fourth, so utterly dominant were Pep Guardiola's team up until that point, and beyond, as they steamrollered the Spanish giants to reach the Champions League final for the second time and keep their Treble dreams alive.

Silva's vicious near-post strike was already City's eighth shot of the game – to Real's none. The pinpoint pass from Kevin De Bruyne which found him was City's 197th – while Real had completed less than 50.

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (C) scores the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.
It was coming: Bernardo Silva's opening goal was thoroughly deservedImage: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

City dominance, Courtois heroics

Rarely has a Champions League semifinal been so one-sided. In 2011, a young Manuel Neuer pulled off save after save before Schalke were eventually broken down by Manchester United. Courtois played a similar role here, albeit not, with all due respect, for Schalke, but for the record 14-times and reigning European champions Real Madrid.

Perhaps it was Carlo Ancelotti's plan to have his team sit deep, soak up City's early pressure and take the sting out of the game. More likely, they were given no choice.

It took just seven minutes for Erling Haaland to round Courtois, only for the Norwegian to find the angle too narrow for a shot. Five minutes later, the 22-year-old did get a header on goal, forcing Courtois to save unconventionally with his hip. The Belgian's next save was even better, somehow twisting and stretching to tip another Haaland header around the post.

Real Madrid's Eder Militao in action with Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland
For once, Erling Haaland was not on the scoresheet - thanks to Thibault Courtois' heroicsImage: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

Real Madrid suffocated

And it didn't stop. The sky blue waves kept coming, intense, incessant and suffocating. Real couldn't get out of their own half. Luca Modric, usually so imperious in possession, couldn't get out, forced under so much pressure in the right-back position that he backheeled the ball out of play.

David Alaba, Danny Carvajal and Toni Kroos couldn't get out. Karim Benzema was immediately closed down whenever the ball came anywhere him. And when Vinicius finally got half a chance to resume his duel with Kyle Walker, the English full-back matched him for pace and dispossessed him with ease.

Out of absolutely nothing, Kroos smashed the ball against the crossbar from distance, a literal bolt out of the sky blue before the clouds once again closed in around Real Madrid, Silva heading home on the rebound after Ilkay Gündogan's shot had been blocked.

Alaba's free-kick early in the second half may have planted a seed of doubt in Guardiola's mind, but Ederson was equal to it, tipping it expertly over the bar, before Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez ended any faint hopes of a Real comeback and sent City to Istanbul, where Inter Milan await.

mf

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Workers load grain at a port in Izmail, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Grain deal extended for another two months

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Why Africa wants to mediate Russia's war in Ukraine

Why Africa wants to mediate Russia's war in Ukraine

Conflicts4 hours ago02:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

A smartphone with various social media apps

India's 'draconian' IT laws draw ire from civil society

India's 'draconian' IT laws draw ire from civil society

Society11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The moon comes up behind a nuclearpower plant.

Is shutting down nuclear energy a mistake?

Is shutting down nuclear energy a mistake?

Climate7 hours ago07:05 min
More from Germany

Europe

Daniela Ghiotto and Valentina Bagnara feed their baby daughter.

Italy: Same-sex parents and their children in legal limbo

Italy: Same-sex parents and their children in legal limbo

Human Rights8 hours ago03:26 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Ali Bahraini seated in a large UN auditorium

Iran's UN Ambassador to chair Social Forum

Iran's UN Ambassador to chair Social Forum

Human Rights2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on the debt limit.

Joe Biden cancels Australia trip to address debt ceiling

Joe Biden cancels Australia trip to address debt ceiling

Politics15 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Grand Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

Nature and EnvironmentMay 16, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage