Champions League: Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win 14th European title

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

(Vinicius 59')

Real Madrid secured a record 14th Champions League (and European Cup) title thanks to a superb performance by keeper Thibaut Courtois in a game marred by chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France.

The match began 30 minutes later than planned as a result, and when it did Liverpool looked the more lively with Courtois making the first of many superb saves to push Sadio Mane's effort onto the post.

Jürgen Klopp's side failed to convert their dominance and nearly paid for it when, just before the break, Karim Benzema had the ball in the net. The Real Madrid striker's goal was ruled out though, following a controversial offside decision.

Real Madrid, as they have done throughout their European run this season, found a way to stay in the game and eventually did make Liverpool pay.

Vinicius Jr. converted a low, drilled cross at the far post to give the La Liga side the lead with their first shot on target.

Liverpool pushed hard for an equalizer but time and again were thwarted by Courtois, with Mohamed Salah denied on three separate occasions.

More to follow...