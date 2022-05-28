Champions League final delayed for security reasons

The Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the Stade de France, Paris was delayed by 30 minutes for "security reasons" UEFA said Saturday.

Inside the stadium, UEFA posted a statement inside the stadium saying kickoff had been delayed due to the "late arrival" of fans but a host of reports from journalists and fans on the ground suggested otherwise as chaos reigned.

Television footage showed many empty seats in the Liverpool end as thousands of fans were still outside with 30 minutes to go before the original kickoff time. Social media coverage was full of reports from Liverpool fans saying they had been queueing for hours but still couldn't gain entry. There were also multiple reports of tear gas being used.

Both teams returned to the pitch for a second warmup owing to the delays.

DW's Matt Pearson was on the ground in Paris and reported the following:

"It’s chaos. It was when I went in at 6 and is now. I’ve just been outside and there’s tear gas in the air, fans trying to get in and police charging gates. There are still hundreds, even thousands of fans outside. Anyone at this point should have had a ticket check."