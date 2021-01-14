Rare Tintin painting sells in Paris for record 3.2 mln

Jean-Paul Casterman was seven years old when he received a piece of paper with a drawing on it. The child folded the small watercolor of a youngster and his dog hiding from a dragon in a gigantic Chinese vase and put it in a drawer, where it languished for decades.

The man who gave little Jean-Paul the gift was none other than Georges Remi, better known as Herge. The boy's father, Louis Casterman, headed the publishing house that published the Belgian illustrator's world-famous comics about the adventures of a young reporter called Tintin and his dog, Snowy.

The drawing was an early version for the cover of the 1936 The Blue Lotus. The editor rejected it, arguing that the multi-colored drawing was too expensive to print.

On Thursday, the 34 x 34 centimeter (13 x 13 inch) drawing went on sale at the Artcurial auction house in Paris — and fetched € 3.2 million ($ 3.9 million).

Tintin and Snowy in China

Herge was a perfectionist and a visionary — and the 1936 volume of the Tintin series has a special place in Herge's artistic cosmos as it marks the illustrator's opening up to foreign cultures: in this case, to Chinese culture.

Herge studied the country's culture and history for The Blue Lotus to create a greater sense of realism, said Eric Leroy, a comics expert at the Artcurial auction house, based in Paris. "With stark colors, the eye contact between Tintin and the dragon captivates us," he told DW, adding that Tintin's faithful dog, Snowy, is also pictured. "Herge wanted us to feel the mysterious side of the story that is told in the framework of Chinese culture."

The Blue Lotus — groundbreaking work

This work is an iconic comic image, "one of the most famous of the 20th century," says Leroy.

It is the second time Artcurial auctions a work from the Tintin universe. Herge's cover for the 1932 Tintin in America went under the hammer in 2012 for €1.2 million ($1.5 million) — a record sum for a francophone comic artist at the time. Just a few years later, in the summer of 2020, a few other Herge comic album covers achieved top prices.

Herge's widow has meanwhile said her husband by no means meant to give away that precious painting — and would like the work returned to her.

However, "the sellers are the rightful owners of the work. They are the heirs of Jean-Paul Casterman," Leroy says, adding that the widow's claims of ownership are mere assertions that have no legal basis.

Record prices for comic art

Original works by comics and fantasy artists have long fetched high prices at auctions; covers for fantasy magazines by artists such as Frank Frazetta have recently sold for several million dollars. In 2019, a Frazetta cover painting depicting an Egyptian queen changed hands for $5.4 million at a Chicago auction. "Buyer interest depends on the quality of the pieces. The market is strong, especially for increasingly rare copies," says comics expert Leroy.

Such elaborate works rarely find their way into museums, however. "The true home of 'The Blue Lotus' is the Musee Herge," the museum's director, Nick Rodwell, told French paper Le Monde. "But public collections can't keep up with those astronomical sums."

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition The father of the 'ninth art' If Brussels is recognized as the capital of European comics, it's thanks to the pioneering work of cartoonist George Rémi, who wrote under the name Hergé. In 2016, the Grand Palais Museum in Paris opened a huge retrospective on the creator of cartoon character Tintin.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Tintin around the world Hergé is most famous for creating Tintin, a young reporter covering stories around the world. Hergé produced 24 volumes of his adventures (the last one was unfinished, however). These books, popular among readers of all ages, have been translated into 110 languages and dialects; over 250 million albums have been sold worldwide.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Pen name, RG Born in 1907, Georges Rémi started signing his illustrations as Hergé, the phonetic transcription of his initials, RG, in 1924. In 1928, he became editor of the "Petit Vingtième," a weekly supplement for the Belgian paper "Vingtième Siècle," where the adventures of Tintin were first published.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition First adventure: 'Tintin in the Land of the Soviets' The first volume of Tintin's adventures was initially published from 1929 to 1930 in the weekly. In this anti-communist propaganda, Tintin was sent off to the Soviet Union with his dog Snowy, where he was hunted down by the secret police while doing research on Joseph Stalin's Bolshevik government.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Reflecting on Belgian colonialism: 'Tintin in the Congo' For his second adventure in 1931, Tintin was sent to the Belgian Congo. Shown here is a page of the album that Hergé later redrew and colored for the books published by Casterman, like all his other early works. This volume was later criticized for its racist colonial views. Countries such as Belgium, Sweden, the UK and the US tried to have it banned or restrict its access to children.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition An influential Chinese friend Although his early albums drew on stereotypes for comedic purposes, Hergé was fascinated by ancient civilizations. While studying in Brussels, he met the Chinese artist Zhang Chongren, who helped Hergé depict his home country in "The Blue Lotus." Pictured is a cover of the "Petit Vingtième" where it was first published in 1934. From then on, Hergé would depict foreign societies more sensitively.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Landing on the moon years before Armstrong Hergé did extensive research to make his spacecraft as realistic as possible for his albums "Destination Moon" and "Explorers on the Moon," initially published in 1950 as strips in the weekly "Tintin" and as albums in 1953 - years before human space travel was achieved. The visionary cartoonist even created a mock-up of the rocket that appears in those stories, on show at the Paris exhibition.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Working for a collaborationist paper during the war In 1940, Belgium was invaded by the Nazis. The weekly that published Hergé's work was banned. The cartoonist moved on to another paper, "Le Soir," which was controlled by the occupiers. Although Hergé did not collaborate actively, an interview in the exhibition shows how his passivity under the occupation remained "a stain on his career," curator Jerome Neutres told news agency AFP.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition A modern art lover A little-known side of the cartoonist is on show at the Hergé exhibition. He was also a painter and a collector of art. This photo features some of his paintings, revealing influences from artists such as Miró, Holbein and Rembrandt. However, painting remained a hobby for Hergé.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Hergé is pop art In 1979, US pop artist Andy Warhol was commissioned by Hergé to produce a series of four portraits of him, shown in the exhibition. That same year, Tintin celebrated his 50th anniversary - though the reporter never aged over the years.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition A productive career The cartoonist was also a graphic designer. His advertising work, as shown through these posters, featured a high level of formal creativity. Beyond Tintin, Hergé was also the creator of several other characters, such as Quick and Flupke, as well as Jo, Zette and Jocko, whose adventures were told in five volumes. The productive artist died in 1983.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Most comprehensive exhibition on Hergé The exhibition titled "Hergé" was held at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, from September 2016 to January 2017. It was considered to be the most important retrospective of the artist's work, whose style inspired many other cartoonists worldwide. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



This article was adapted from German by Dagmar Breitenbach.