  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
A Ralph Lauren store in London
Ralph Lauren is the latest fashion company accused of appropriating indigenous designsImage: David Niviere/abaca/picture alliance
DesignMexico

Ralph Lauren apologizes for indigenous design 'plagiarism'

23 minutes ago

The wife of Mexico's president slammed Ralph Lauren for cultural appropriation on social media. The fashion brand says it will no longer use indigenous designs without compensation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IUyu

Luxury US fashion brand Ralph Lauren has apologized after it was accused by Beatriz Gutierrez, the wife of the president of Mexico and head of a cultural affairs commission,  of plagiarizing indigenous designs.

On Thursday, Gutierrez posted a photo on Instagram of a Ralph Lauren jacket which she said appropriated the designs of the Contla and Saltillo peoples from Mexico.

At the time of the post, the coat retailed at certain department stores for $360 (€368).

"Hey Ralph: We already realized that you really like Mexican designs," Gutierrez wrote.

"However, by copying these designs you're committing plagiarism, and as you know, plagiarism is illegal and immoral."

"At least acknowledge it," she added. "And hopefully you will compensate the original communities that do this work with love and not for million-dollar profit."

Gutierrez — who rejects the title of First Lady — is the honorary head of the Coordination Council of the Historical and Cultural Memory of Mexico. She has a background in the arts, cultural writing and teaching.

Ralph Lauren apologizes

Hours after the post, Ralph Lauren issued an apology to news agency Reuters and said it was "surprised" the product was still on sale after issuing a directive to remove it from stores several months ago.

"We are deeply sorry this happened and, as always, we are open to dialogue about how we can do better," the fashion company said in a statement.

Ralph Lauren has pledged that all new products using indigenous designs going forward after its Summer 2023 collection will be created under a model of "credit and collaboration."

Defending indigenous designs

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador kicked off a staunch campaign to protect the region's pre-Columbian indigenous heritage since he took office in 2018.

Mexico has previously lodged complains against major fast fashion brands like Zara, Shein and Mango.

In 2020, French designer Isabel Marant apologized for using a design unique to the Purepecha people of northeastern Mexico after she was called out by Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto Guerrero.

zc/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Monica Hernandez is an indigenous weaver wearing a olorful traditional Huipil dress sitting in a backyard.

Protecting Mexico's indigenous textile designs from cultural appropriation

Protecting Mexico's indigenous textile designs from cultural appropriation

Indigenous textile designs from Mexico are popular with the international fashion industry, but the weavers are often not compensated for their work. Weavers in Oaxaca want a stop to cultural appropriation by Zara and Co and to protect their traditions.
CultureDecember 1, 202122:10 min
Mexiko | Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador | Jahrestag Vermisste Studenten

Mexico asks pope to apologize for colonial-era atrocities

Mexico asks pope to apologize for colonial-era atrocities

President Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador has urged Pope Francis to apologize for the Vatican's role in the Spanish conquests. This comes ahead of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Europeans in the Americas.
HistoryOctober 11, 2020
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A gas stove burning

EU leaders agree to combat rising energy prices

Politics4 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young Black woman speaks into a yellow microphone

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Society21 hours ago02:16 min
More from Africa

Asia

Newly elected president of India’s main opposition Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Fussball UEFA Womens Champions League VfL Wolfsburg - SKN St. Pölten

Wolfsburg out to upset wealthy Champions League rivals

Wolfsburg out to upset wealthy Champions League rivals

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An LNG tanker in the sea

LNG tankers stuck amid gas crunch

LNG tankers stuck amid gas crunch

Business9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A charred area of Evin prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin prison

Human Rights13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A toy holds up a sign saying "Looking for a job"

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Business14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage