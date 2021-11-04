Visit the new DW website

Fashion

The word "fashion" refers to popular trends, especially in the area of clothing. Fashion is an important social factor, but also a major economic one.

Although fashion can also refer to changing styles of furniture or social practice, it is most often used for clothing and footwear. Fashion designers often achieve considerable renown. Trends in fashion can be influenced by political, economical, social and technological factors. Here is an automatic compilation of DW content about fashion topics.

DW Kampagne, Freedom of Information

Fighting internet censorship with fashion 04.11.2021

Introducing DW's new Uncensored Collection, designed to draw attention to freedom of information.
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 28.10.2021

US growth slows as spending falls, infections rise - European Central Bank to keep up stimulus measures - Western 'fast fashion' washes up in Africa
Arbeiterinnen reinigen am Samstag (18.06.2011) in der Textilfabrik Crescent Textile Mills in Faisalabad in Pakistan rohe Baumwolle. Das Unternehmen wird im Rahmen eines Projektes zur Förderung der Energieeffizienz von der EU unterstützt. Foto: Tim Brakemeier dpa

Sustainable clothing from Pakistan 28.10.2021

Pakistan's Crescent Bahuman Group is one of the largest clothing manufacturers in Asia. It is also the most social. It has a minimum wage in place, job security and even housing for its workers.

Indien Ausschreitungen Jutespinnenrei Kalkutta. Foto: Prabhakarmani Tewari / DW am 1.4.2020

Jute marks comeback in India 07.10.2021

Jute is not for burlap sacks only. The ecofriendly fiber makes an appearance in fashion, and an industry is reborn. India is banking on a revival and wants to put old mills back in business.

ARCHIV - 01.03.2014, USA, Beverly Hills: Peter Nygard nimmt an der 24. Night of 100 Stars Oscars Viewing Gala im The Beverly Hills Hotel teil. Der frühere finnisch-kanadische Modeunternehmer Peter Nygard ist in Winnipeg (Kanada) wegen Sexhandel und Erpressung festgenommen worden. Foto: Annie I. Bang/Invision/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard consents to US extradition 01.10.2021

Peter Nygard, one of one of Canada's wealthiest people, could face sex-trafficking charges in the US. Canadian authorities, meanwhile, are now adding separate charges of their own.
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Paris Fashion Week is back live 30.09.2021

After a year of online events due to COVID, Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, with shows by renowned houses such as Dior and YSL — and plenty of stars.
Die Fassade des Yves-Saint-Laurent-Museums mit dem Logo des französischen Modeschöpfers Yves Saint Laurent ist am 17.10.2017 in Marrakesch, Marokko, zu sehen. Nach rund vierjähriger Bauzeit hat in Marrakesch das Yves-Saint-Laurent-Museum offiziell seine Türen geöffnet. (zu dpa Yves-Saint-Laurent-Museum in Marrakesch eröffnet am 19.10.2017) Foto: Sabine Glaubitz/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

French luxury fashion brand Saint Laurent to go fur-free in 2022 24.09.2021

Killing animals for their fur "doesn't correspond to modern luxury," Saint Laurent's parent company said in a statement. It's the latest fashion house to go fur-free following growing backlash from consumers.
Jubel, celebration bei Lea Schüller (GER, 7) nach ihrem Tor zum 2:1, 21.09.2021, Chemnitz (Deutschland), Fussball, Frauen, Länderspiel, Deutschland - Serbien, DFB/DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

World Cup Qualifying: Lea Schüller's 4-goal heroics paper over Germany's cracks 21.09.2021

Germany downed Serbia in dominant fashion to maintain their unblemished record in 2023 World Cup qualifying. The 5-1 win only tells half the story of a side still struggling to play to their full potential.
Angela Merkel (CDU, l), Bundeskanzlerin, und Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, nigerianische Schriftstellerin, stehen vor einem Podiumsgespräch im Foyer des Schauspielhauses. Das Treffen war geplant für die Festivaleröffnung von Theater der Welt 2020, dann jedoch durch die Pandemie um ein Jahr verschoben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Angela Merkel and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in conversation 09.09.2021

The German Chancellor and the celebrated Nigerian feminist author discussed politics, and how they are influenced by social media — and fashion.
Titel: Mycelium Schlagworte: Mycelium, Startup Indonesia, Mycotech Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNWR8qGM7aF4GVBYVWlIIJG0olrcYBA0xcfeeHFTXjlRNOwTC2ha9x858zfDhxY2w?key=dFFOaGNlT0FRQ1Q5bzJRc09fNlUxY1hxMWRZTzZ3 Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Bildbeschreibung: Bei welcher Gelegenheit / in welcher Situation wurde das Bild aufgenommen? Produktfoto In welchem Zusammenhang soll das Bild/sollen die Bilder verwendet werden?: Bildergalerie

Mushrooms: 4 uses that benefit the environment 19.08.2021

As we look to transition from fossil to bio-based materials, fungi are becoming the ultimate biodegradable building blocks for furniture, fashion, housing and beyond.
DW Sendung Eco Africa From fast fashion to a circular model

From fast fashion to circular economy 18.08.2021

Large-scale clothing production makes fashion cheaper and more accessible, but the process is devastating for the environment. A circular economy model can help curb the damage of the fast fashion industry.

APRIL 14th 2021: Cardi B and Reebok International announce the launch of a new 1990s-inspired apparel collection. Following the success of their first collaboration - which focused on sneakers - Cardi B is creating her first clothing line for the brand. - File Photo by: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/15/20 Businesses and industry in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 15, 2020 during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. While many of the larger corporations have managed to navigate the financial storm caused by the pandemic, other retailers have struggled to stay in business. Here, a Reebok store. (Atlantic City, NJ)

German sports giant Adidas to sell Reebok 12.08.2021

Adidas had owned Reebok for 15 years but was unable to revive the ailing brand. The German sporting goods behemoth saw its stock surge with the announcement of the sale.
S?pmi 2021-07-13 Greta Thunberg vid fj?llet ?hkk? i v?rldsarvet Laponia. Sm?ltande glaci?rer i S?pmi. Foto: Carl-Johan Utsi / TT / kod 11300

Greta Thunberg criticizes fast fashion in Vogue Scandinavia 09.08.2021

The Swedish climate activist is being featured on the first cover of the newly launched Scandinavian edition of the fashion magazine. She slammed the fashion industry as a "huge" contributor to the climate crisis.
View of a vintage trunk displayed at the bag workshop of luxury brand Louis Vuitton, part of France-based luxury goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, in Asnieres-sur-Seine near Paris on June 15, 2013. AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton: from suitcases to high fashion 05.08.2021

Louis Vuitton revolutionized luggage with his skill and style. To this day, his initials spell luxury and exquisite craftsmanship.
Caption: The work table that belonged to Saint Laurent since 1962 still bears his personal objects like sketches, fabric swatches, embroidery samples, and photos evoking the atmosphere that inspired him during the preparation of a collection. Photo: © DR

Yves Saint Laurent: Purveyor of timeless style 01.08.2021

Gender fluidity, pop art and diversity on the catwalk were hallmarks of the works and shows of the late French designer who would have turned 85 on August 1.
Bildergalerie zu 70 Jahren Bikini: ARCHIV - Micheline Bernardini, eine Nackttänzerin des Pariser Casinos, präsentiert am 5. Juli 1946 in einem Schwimmbad in Paris den ersten Bikini, den der französische Ingenieur Louis Reard entwickelt hatte (Archivfoto). Der Bikini wird 65. Trotz seines Alters macht er noch immer eine gute Figur - auch ohne Radikalkuren. dpa (zu dpa-KORR.: «Vier Dreiecke für den Sommer » vom 04.07.2011 - nur s/w) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

Even at 75, the bikini never gets old 04.07.2021

In 1946, a French engineer came up with a scandalous new piece of clothing for women: the bikini, made up of strips of cloth that revealed more than they hid on the beach and in the pool.
