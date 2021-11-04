Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The word "fashion" refers to popular trends, especially in the area of clothing. Fashion is an important social factor, but also a major economic one.
Although fashion can also refer to changing styles of furniture or social practice, it is most often used for clothing and footwear. Fashion designers often achieve considerable renown. Trends in fashion can be influenced by political, economical, social and technological factors. Here is an automatic compilation of DW content about fashion topics.