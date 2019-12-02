Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"If we were to continue protecting these lions, our children will continue seeing them... And they will then protect lions, because they'll be educated to do so." — Saitoti Petro, Maasai Warrior
"Conservation is the most important thing. We have to love our animals, we have to protect the environment." — Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide at Chobe Game Lodge in Botswana
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out an eco-friendly twist on hair extensions in Kenya, turning recycled plastic into roads in South Africa and protecting lions in Tanzania.
"The sun is free. It's the power of nature; you don't have to pay anything." — Bernard Kiwia, an inventor from Arusha, Tanzania
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
This week's Eco Africa is a special edition on eco-friendly businesses. From recycled batteries in Ghana to compost toilets in Germany, we explore the startups proving that it pays to be green.
On this week's Eco Africa, we take you from the wetlands of Zimbabwe to the treetops of the Rwandan rainforest. Plus, we meet the Tanzanian cartoonist raising climate awareness and a firm tackling e-waste in Cameroon.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.
Germany's environment agency has called for the government to bring in a raft of measures to limit carbon emissions from road traffic. Among the proposals are speed restrictions on Germany's autobahns.
As the Earth warms, climate change-related disasters are on the rise. More people are being killed as a result of heatwaves, droughts and storms. In 2018, Japan, the Philippines and Germany were hit particularly hard.
A ban on exporting hazardous waste comes into force this week — too late for a Chilean community still falling ill and fighting for justice three decades after Swedish mining waste was dumped on its doorstep.
