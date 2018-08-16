 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 17.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

"No occupation is so delightful to me as the culture of the earth, and no culture comparable to that of the garden... But though an old man, I am but a young gardener." Thomas Jefferson, 1811

Obst und Gemüse (Colourbox)

   

Related content

DW eco@africa Sendung 103

Welcome to eco@africa 10.08.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.

DW Sendung eco@africa Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 03.08.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we look at reforestation efforts in Nigeria, learn about environmentally friendly aqua farming and see why shea trees are more valuable kept alive than used as charcoal in Burkina Faso.

Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 20.07.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we explore a Kenyan car park that produces solar energy, look at how one German city is tackling disposable coffee cup culture and hear some spicy news from Zanzibar.

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 