Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"No occupation is so delightful to me as the culture of the earth, and no culture comparable to that of the garden... But though an old man, I am but a young gardener." Thomas Jefferson, 1811
On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.
On this week's eco@africa, we look at reforestation efforts in Nigeria, learn about environmentally friendly aqua farming and see why shea trees are more valuable kept alive than used as charcoal in Burkina Faso.
On this week's eco@africa, we explore a Kenyan car park that produces solar energy, look at how one German city is tackling disposable coffee cup culture and hear some spicy news from Zanzibar.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.
On this week's eco@africa, we look at reforestation efforts in Nigeria, learn about environmentally friendly aqua farming and see why shea trees are more valuable kept alive than used as charcoal in Burkina Faso.
"We used to sell the game or eat it ourselves. But we've stopped doing that. We want our children to see the wild animals in the future with their own eyes." - Danyso Hounde, hunter in Benin
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
The Malaysian state of Sarawak is home to some of the largest but most at-risk populations of orangutans in the world. The Semenggoh Wildlife preserve is at the forefront of efforts to ensure they survive.
India is suffering from the worst water crisis in its history. But Rajender Singh has been working to restore supply to more than a thousand villages, and has rejuvenated 11 rivers using traditional techniques.
Over the past week, dead fish have been pulled out of Germany's rivers and lakes by the ton — the extreme heat and a lack of rain have proven too much for them. Global warming is among factors altering fish habitat.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version