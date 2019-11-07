Quiz: What do you know about Funchal?

Spring all year round and British traditions shape the island of Madeira, which lies in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. After its discovery by Portuguese sailors 600 years ago, the island and the port city of Funchal quickly became a trading center for sugar.

In the 19th century, the British in particular discovered Madeira as a secluded holiday destination. Much has changed since then, but one thing has remained the same: The natural beauty of the green volcanic island and the variety of flowers that thrive in Funchal, especially in the different botanical gardens, leave every nature lover speechless.