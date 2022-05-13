 Project Fussball: The stories beyond the scorelines in German football | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.05.2022

Sports

Project Fussball: The stories beyond the scorelines in German football

The Project Fussball podcast explores and explains the stories in German football beyond weekend winners and losers. Host James Thorogood and an array of guests aim to deliver answers across five-episode series.

Listen to audio 38:15

Web3: Bundesliga International

Everyone knows who scored the winner on Saturday in the Bundesliga and which games Germany have before the World Cup, but what about the bigger topics in the world's most popular sport?

Project Fussball is a podcast dedicated to the stories beyond the scorelines in German football.

So far, the podcast has covered the impact of COVID-19, Germany's football identity, the 50+1 rule and most recently, Web3 in German football. All of our topics are delivered in a five-episode series format.

Check us out on the following podcast apps:

*If you've got a minute, leave us a rating or review. It really helps others find Project Fussball!

Got a question for us?

Get in touch at sports [at] dw.com

James Thorogood, Jonathan Harding and Thomas Schmidt produce Project Fussball out of DW studios in Bonn, Germany.

Not sure where to start?

Try this quick list of a few of our favorite episodes:

Listen to audio 41:12

The 50+1 rule: What is it?

Listen to audio 53:38

COVID-19's impact on German football: The fans

Listen to audio 47:53

Web3: Blockchain, NFTs and cryptocurrencies - FAQs

Listen to audio 33:44

German football identity: Celia Sasic

Listen to audio 37:29

COVID-19's impact on German football: The boardroom

