Project Fussball: The stories beyond the scorelines in German football

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Project Fussball podcast explores and explains the stories in German football beyond weekend winners and losers. Host James Thorogood and an array of guests aim to deliver answers across five-episode series.
Everyone knows who scored the winner on Saturday in the Bundesliga and which games Germany have before the World Cup, but what about the bigger topics in the world's most popular sport?
Project Fussball is a podcast dedicated to the stories beyond the scorelines in German football.
So far, the podcast has covered the impact of COVID-19, Germany's football identity, the 50+1 rule and most recently, Web3 in German football. All of our topics are delivered in a five-episode series format.
*If you've got a minute, leave us a rating or review. It really helps others find Project Fussball!
Get in touch at sports [at] dw.com
James Thorogood, Jonathan Harding and Thomas Schmidt produce Project Fussball out of DW studios in Bonn, Germany.
Try this quick list of a few of our favorite episodes: