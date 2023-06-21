Press under pressure: When journalism morphs into activism

Africa's shrinking space for press freedom and a growing mistrust in state institutions are pushing some journalists into activism. The issue was recently debated by a panel at DW's Golbal Media Forum.

In most African countries, journalists and media organizations are faced with numerous challenges — including government censorship, restrictive laws and harassment.

These challenges are making the journalist to take a more active role in advocating for change and defending human rights.

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas said that "journalism should go beyond just reporting the news" to challenging the status quo and promoting social justice.

Popular for his corruption exposés, the Ghanian ace has played a crucial rule in shining light on human rights violations and holding those in power to account.

Tanzania boosts media freedom, but reforms remain fragile To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mistrust of state institutions

Anas claims Ghana's "state institutions are equally handicapped just as journalists are."

He has personally taken powerful individuals to court and he said it's a way of "taking a further step after exposing the rot."

He has no issues with being called an activist.

"I'm proud of it. If you believe in a piece you have done, why can't you defend it before a court of law?" Anas quipped.

Anas was part of DW's 77 Percent debate held on the sidelines the Annual Global Media Forum (GMF) in Bonn, Germany.

Press under pressure

The debate explored where to draw the line between journalism and activism.

Naomi Soumanou, a journalist activist from the West African country of Benin, was also part of the debate.

She also believes the work of journalist activists is becoming more necessary in African societies.

"This roles are complimentary. You have to be a journalist to be an activist," she said.

Media freedom under threat globally To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Divergent views

While their job is benereally appreciated, journalist activists have come under sharp criticism.

Their activism often comes at a high personal cost as they face threats, retaliation from authorities.

They are also at risk from damaging psychological torment.

Anas believes that it's for a good cause and that "journalism should be defined by the society's needs."

He further argued that best "journalism standards varies from country to country."

"If your people need drinking water, you should do everything to ensure they get it," he told the panel in the heated GMF debate.

Documentary film maker Omofuoma Agharite disagreed. She said activism can sometimes be influenced by subconscious bias.

"Such biases may lead to lack of objectivity in reporting," she added.

Ruona Meyer, a Nigerian investigative journalist, also argued that activism sometimes may slide to extremism.

The debate over where to draw the line between journalism and activism always elicits mixed feelings.

However, the pivotal role played by some journalist-activists in shaping their societies cannot be ignored.

Edited by: Keith Walker

While you're here: Every weekday, we host AfricaLink, a podcast packed with news, politics, culture and more. You can listen and follow AfricaLink wherever you get your podcasts.