Portugal's president poised for reelection, exit polls show

Portugal's incumbent president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, is on track to win a second term in office on Sunday, after media projections put him on track to win the country's presidential election.

An exit poll published by public broadcaster RTP showed Rebelo de Sousa winning between 57% and 62% of the vote. The figures would be enough for him to win outright, avoiding a runoff election.

Socialist challenger Ana Gomes is projected to take second place, snagging 13% to 16% of the vote.

The poll also showed a surprising level of support for right-wing populist candidate Andre Ventura, who is projected to take third place with 16%.

