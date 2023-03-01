Pope instructs cardinals to pay rent at the Vatican

Pope Francis says cardinals and senior Catholic Church officials must pay full rent for their housing in the Vatican and Rome.

Cardinals will no longer be able to live rent-free after Pope Francis ordered cost-saving measures at the Vatican.

He also subsidized rents for other senior Vatican officials, according to in a note written by Maximino Caballero Ledo, who heads the Vatican's finance ministry.

Caballero Ledo's note, known as a rescriptum, said the pope decided that the officials have to "make an extraordinary sacrifice" in order to increase income flows and see to it that as much money as possible goes to the mission of the Church.

What are the new measures?

Cardinals living in Rome and the Vatican previously only had to pay for their utilities. Bishops and other Vatican managers currently pay subsidized rents.

Vatican-owned apartments would now be rented out at the public rates that apply to renters with no connection to the church.

Not the first belt-tightening at the Vatican

Two years ago, Francis ordered cardinals to take a 10% pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican to save employees' jobs.

That decision was partly driven by the impact of the coronavirus on the Holy See's income.

Since he took over the papacy, Francis has made various changes torestructure Vatican finances and make them more transparent.

His hand was also forced after a cardinal, and nine others were caught in a London property scandal.

