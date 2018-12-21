 Pope Francis urges Christmas message of peace, fraternity to 50,000 in St Peter′s Square | News | DW | 25.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pope Francis urges Christmas message of peace, fraternity to 50,000 in St Peter's Square

Pope Francis celebrated his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" with a message of concern about violence and conflict in the world. He urged people to overcome their differences.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis described the world's differences as a richness and championed the rights of religious minorities.

"My wish for a happy Christmas is a wish for fraternity," he told pilgrims in Saint Peter's Square on Tuesday.

"Fraternity among individuals of every nation and culture. Fraternity among people with different ideas... Fraternity among persons of different religions."

"Our differences, then, are not a detriment or a danger; they are a source of richness," Pope Francis said.

Read more: Pope slams 'insatiable greed' at Christmas Eve Mass

The Argentine Pope expressed concern for the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Ukraine.

"My thoughts turn to Yemen, in the hope that the truce brokered by the international community may finally bring relief to all those children and people exhausted by war and famine," he said.

He called for a "political solution" to the Syrian conflict, so that exiled Syrian people "can return to live in peace in their own country."

Pope Francis also expressed hope for renewed peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians "that can put an end to a conflict that for over 70 years."

Without specifying religions or countries, he prayed for "all those people who experience ideological, cultural and economic forms of colonization and see their freedom and identity compromised."

jm/mm (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Pope slams 'insatiable greed' at Christmas Eve Mass

Pope Francis has reminded Christians that their messiah was born in poverty and said they should focus on love and charity instead of "consumerism." The event in St. Peter's Basilica was attended by 10,000 people. (25.12.2018)  

Pope Francis opens new health clinic for Rome's homeless

The Vatican has given Rome's homeless people the Christmas gift of a health clinic near St Peter's Square. The Mother of Mercy health office reflects Pope Francis' determination to help society's weakest people. (22.12.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pope decries consumerism  

Related content

Vatikanstadt - Papst Franziskus bei Weihnachtsansprache an Vatikanmitarbeiter

Pope Francis opens new health clinic for Rome's homeless 22.12.2018

The Vatican has given Rome's homeless people the Christmas gift of a health clinic near St Peter's Square. The Mother of Mercy health office reflects Pope Francis' determination to help society's weakest people.

Vatikanstaat Weihnachten 2018 | Urbi et orbi, Papst Franziskus

Pope slams 'insatiable greed' at Christmas Eve Mass 25.12.2018

Pope Francis has reminded Christians that their messiah was born in poverty and said they should focus on love and charity instead of "consumerism." The event in St. Peter's Basilica was attended by 10,000 people.

Weihnachtskrippe am Petersplatz

Rome shows Christmas crib made of sand 10.12.2018

This year, the Bethlehem nativity scene is modelled on St. Peter's Square from sand, which was specially delivered from the Adriatic town of Jesolo. An annual sand sculpture festival takes place there.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 