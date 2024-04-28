Pope Francis travels to Venice to attend Biennale

In his first trip away from Rome in months, the pontiff flew directly by helicopter from the Vatican to a women's prison on Giudecca Island, home to the Vatican's exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

Pope Francis traveled to Venice on Sunday, marking his first trip outside Rome in seven months.

During the six-hour-long visit, he became the first pontiff to attend the Venice Biennale, a major contemporary art event.

Later, the pope will celebrate a Mass at St. Mark's Basilica with about 10,000 people in the audience.

Pope Francis meets inmates, visit exhibition

The exhibit the pope visited is titled "Through My Eyes," which showcases works from nine contemporary artists who worked closely with prison inmates.

"Let us not forget that we all have mistakes to be forgiven and wounds to heal," he said in a speech at the prison following a meeting with some inmates.

The exhibition's lead curator, Jose Tolentino de Mendonca, said the first papal visit to the Venice Biennale was a "historic moment."

According to Chiara Parisi, a curator on the project that focuses on human rights, there was "huge wonder" and "hope" among the inmates regarding the pope's visit.

The trip highlighted those in society "who are keen to play a role even when they are in a very difficult situation," she said.

The 60th edition of the Venice Biennale opened on April 20 and runs until November 24.

Ambitious travel plans for the pope

Sunday's trip to Venice is the first time the pope has traveled since his visit to Marseille in September.

The 87-year-old has had several health issues that recently forced him to cancel travel plans to Dubai in December.

In March, Pope Francis skipped the traditional Good Friday procession in Rome for health reasons, the Vatican said in a statement.

The pontiff has a packed schedule coming up with trips to Verona in May, Bari in June and Trieste in July.

Meanwhile, September will see the pope visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore over 12 days.

