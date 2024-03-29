Pope Francis skips Good Friday procession for health reasons

The Vatican announced last minute that the Pope would observe the traditional Easter celebration from home. It is the second year in a row that he has had to pull out of the Good Friday procession.

Pope Francis skipped the traditional Good Friday "Way of the Cross" procession in Rome to protect his health, the Vatican said in a statement.

Francis had been expected to preside over the procession that commemorates the last moments of Jesus' life. But just as the event was about to begin, the Vatican announced that Francis was following the event from his home at the Vatican.

"To conserve his health in view of the vigil tomorrow and Mass on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis will follow the Via Crucis at the Colosseum this evening from the Casa Santa Marta," a statement from the Vatican press office said.

Francis missed the procession for the first time since becoming pope last year. At the time, it had only been a week since he had been released from hospital after undergoing treatment for bronchitis.

Francis battles ill health

The 87-year-old pontiff has been battling ill health in recent weeks and he has had his aides read out several of his speeches.

He skipped delivering his homily during the Palm Sunday Mass service at the Vatican last week, although he was able to preside over the service.

The service marks the beginning of Holy Week, which is one of the most important week in the church's calendar.

The decision to not attend the Good Friday procession appeared to be very last-minute — Francis' chair was in place on the platform where he was to preside over the rite.

His closest aide, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, moved the television screen around on the platform so Francis would have a better view of what was going on inside the Colosseum itself.

But at 9:10 p.m., five minutes before the official start of the procession, the Vatican press office announced on Telegram that he wouldn't show up. The chair was quickly taken away.

On Saturday, Francis is expected to preside over a lengthy evening Easter Vigil in

St. Peter's, one of the most solemn events in the liturgical calendar. He also is due to preside over Easter Sunday Mass in the piazza and deliver his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) speech rounding up global crises and threats to humanity.

