PoliticsVatican

Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery — Vatican

4 minutes ago

The Vatican said the pontiff would be placed under general anesthesia for abdominal surgery later on Wednesday. Francis is still scheduled to travel to Portugal in August for World Youth Day events.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SHvj
Front view of Rome's Gemelli hospital
Pope Francis has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for abdominal surgeryImage: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

Pope Francis is going to the hospital for abdominal surgery, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

Francis, who is 86, is to be put under general anesthesia and will be hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital for several days.

The Vatican said that the treatment for "recurrent, painful and worsening" intestinal constriction would entail a "laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis."

The procedure is conducted by inserting surgical instruments through the abdominal cavity.

"The stay at the health facility will last several days to allow for the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pope Francis held an audience in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City and also attended two meetings.

Pope Francis sitting in chair during audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican
The pontiff held an audience in Saint Peter's square shortly before he was taken to hospital for surgeryImage: Ettore Ferrari/ANSA/picture alliance

What else do we know about Pope Francis' health?

The operation on Wednesday comes after Francis had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his large intestine removed a little under two years ago. He was hospitalized for 10 days for the operation in 2021, which treated a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis.

The Pope said early in 2023 that the condition had returned.

In March, Francis was hospitalized after he developed a respiratory infection.

On Tuesday, the Vatican said that the pontiff had gone to hospital for medical tests that lasted 40 minutes.

Francis had part of one lung removed in his youth and also suffers from sciatica nerve pain. He has been using a wheelchair and a walker for over a year due to knee pain.

Also on Tuesday, the Vatican released the itinerary for Francis' trip to Portugal on August 2-6 for World Youth Day events.

sdi/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

