The head of the Roman Catholic Church is "better than before," a doctor said, after he underwent a hernia operation.

Pope Francis left a Rome hospital on Friday after undergoing a hernia operation.

The 86-year-old pontiff had undergone three hours of open abdominal surgery under general anesthesia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on June 7.

"The pope is well. He's better than before,'' Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who did the surgery, told reporters as the pope was driven away.

(AFP, AP, Reuters)