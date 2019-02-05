 Pope Francis intends to visit Iraq in 2020 | News | DW | 10.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pope Francis intends to visit Iraq in 2020

In a Vatican audience, the pope reiterated his desire to visit Baghdad, despite security concerns. He also called out Western hypocrisy for claiming to promote peace while selling weapons abroad.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis spoke about the Middle East during a Pentecost Monday audience at the Vatican, part of the pontiff's push to strengthen interfaith dialogue.

Francis said he would like to visit Iraq next year, having recently returned from the United Arab Emirates and Morocco, during a talk with representatives from charity organizations that serve Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

"An insistent thought accompanies me when I think about Iraq, where I want to go next year, so that it can look to the future through peaceful and shared participation in the construction of the common good," he said.

He added his hope that Iraq "does not return to the tensions which come from the never-ending conflicts between regional powers."

The pope has spoken of his desire to visit Iraq before, prompting Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to go for a preliminary visit last Christmas. Parolin has said that he does not believe Baghdad is yet safe enough for a papal trip.

Watch video 05:29

The Day's Interview with Robert Hoatson

Western countries 'speak about peace and then sell weapons'

On the subject of safety and conflict, Francis also used his talk on Monday to highlight the evils brought up by international weapons exports. This a topic hotly debated in Western countries like the US and Germany, where opposition politicians have been accusing their governments of supporting repressive regimes like Saudi Arabia, which is using the weapons in conflict zones like Yemen, where thousands of civilians have been killed.

The pontiff chastised Western countries that "speak about peace and then sell weapons for these wars."

He went on to specifically criticize European nations that close their ports to refugees, but open them to boats carrying deadly weapons.

Shortly after being elected in 2013, Francis made friendship between Christians and Muslims a top priority. On one of his first major trips abroad, he brought two friends from his native Buenos Aires, a rabbi and a Muslim professor, on a trip to the Middle East where he condemned religious hatred.

es/msh (KNA, dpa)

DW recommends

Pope urges end to 'culture of insults' in Pentecost message

Social media fosters a "culture of insults," Pope Francis has told Sunday Pentecost churchgoers in Rome. In Berlin, Protestant bishop Markus Droge warned against propagators of lies intent on "undermining" democracy. (09.06.2019)  

Germany exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and UAE — reports

Germany's secret security council has allowed weapons shipments to members of the war coalition in Yemen. European nations have called for Germany to lift their ban on weapons exports to the Middle East. (12.04.2019)  

Merkel 'grilled' by students over Sahel weapons exports

During her West Africa trip, Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a student's question on why the region's armies are weaker than terrorists. In Niger, Merkel pledged financial support for security, health and development. (02.05.2019)  

Pope Francis urges migrant-skeptic Bulgaria to welcome refugees

Although Pope Francis wants the Balkan nation to open its hearts and homes to migrants, there is considerable opposition to refugees in Bulgaria. Ties with the Catholic Church are also not warm. (05.05.2019)  

Pope tells Greta Thunberg to carry on her fight

The teenage climate activist and the leader of the world's Catholics agree that the world needs to fight climate change. Pope Francis gave his blessing for Thunberg's fight for the climate. (17.04.2019)  

Pope Francis issues new law to force clergy to report sex abuse

The groundbreaking new law requires clergy to report suspected cases of sexual abuse to their superiors — and report cases where abuse had been covered up. The law doesn't completely meet the demands of victims' groups. (09.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The Day's Interview with Robert Hoatson  

Related content

Papst Franziskus in Abu Dhabi

Opinion: Pope Francis' UAE trip a historic milestone 05.02.2019

It is the first time the pope has ever visited the Arabian Peninsula, the birthplace of Islam. Francis' trip to the United Arab Emirates has given new hope to interfaith dialogue, says DW's Christoph Strack.

Zur Nachricht - Papst Franziskus fordert Friedenslösung für Syrien

Pope Francis' visit to UAE sends 'message of coexistence' 01.02.2019

Pope Francis traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of his first visit to the Arabian peninsula. The UAE's ambassador to Germany, Ali Abdulla Al Ahmed, told DW why the trip so important for the region.

Papst Franziskus in Abu Dhabi

Pope Francis welcomed in UAE as rights groups up the pressure 04.02.2019

The pope has begun his historic visit to the UAE with a lavish welcome at the presidential palace. Rights groups have urged the pontiff to press the Emirati government about human rights violations in Yemen.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  