Pope Francis calls on Europe to welcome migrants

During a speech in France, the Catholic leader urged a humane pan-European response to migration. French President Emmanuel Macron attended the address, as his government deliberates tougher action on the issue.

Pope Francis on Saturday rejected the notion of a migrant 'emergency' in Europe during a speech in Marseille, France.

"Those who risk their lives at sea do not invade, they look for welcome," Francis said during a church conference in the southern Mediterranean port city.

He added that migration is "a reality of our times, a process that involves three continents around the Mediterranean and that must be governed with wise foresight, including a European response."

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with Interior Minister Gerald Darminin, were both in attendance at the event. Macron and Francis held private talks later on Saturday, as France weighs tougher action on arrivals.

French opposition politicians have criticized Macron's decision to take part in a Mass with Francis as an affront to secular French values Image: Alessandra Tarantino/AP/picture alliance

"May we let outselves be moved by the stories of so many of our unfortuanate brothers and sisters who have the right both to emigrate and not to emigrate, and not become closed in indifference," Francis said, while decrying "beilligerent nationalism."

"In the face of the terrible scourge of the exploitation of human beings, the solution is not to reject but to ensure, according to the possibilites of each, an ample number of legal and regular entrances," he added.

Lampedusa sees a rise in arrivals

Francis' speech comes after thousands of migrants arrived on the shores of the Italian lsland of Lampedusa earlier this month.

The Italian government reacted to the emergency by rushing to relocated arrivals, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visiting the island herself to see the situation.

The influx of migrants at Lampedusa has once again thrust migration into the center of the European political discourse.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed that Europe impose a naval blockade to prevent migrants coming into the continent. France, meanwhile, has rejected taking in migrants from Lampedusa.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that "Germany, like Italy, is at the limit of its capacity" in regards to accepting more migrants.

