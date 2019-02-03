Poland's first openly gay mayor creates new party 'Spring'

Poland's first openly gay politician founded a new progressive party on Sunday ahead of European and Polish elections this year.

Robert Biedron, who named the party "Wiosna" ("Spring"), said he wanted to challenge Poland's divisive politics and win seats from Poland's ruling right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party at European elections in May.

"There is no room for hate, we have reached the limit," he said in front of thousands of supporters in the capital Warsaw. "We need a spring that will renew this gloomy landscape," he added.

Read more: Poland, Italy forge populist alliance ahead of European Parliament elections

Ending coal by 2035

Biedron said Wiosna was based on three pillars: the individual, the community and a state that can be trusted.

It supports liberalizing abortion laws, weaning Poland's energy sector off coal by 2035 and stopping deforestation.

The party would differ from the nationalistic policies of PiS and the market-friendly policies of its main rival, Civic Platform (PO), Biedron said.

Watch video 04:54 Now live 04:54 mins. Share Poland: Heavy Metal against nationalism Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3BxCE Poland: Heavy Metal against nationalism

Radical career

Beidron began his political career as an LGBT activist in the 1990s. He was elected to the national parliament in 2011 and served as mayor of the northern city of Slupsk from 2014 to 2018.

The youthful and charismatic 42-year-old's rise has come as older left-wing leaders have retired or fallen to corruption scandals.

His political stances, which include advocating the end of religious teachings in schools, are controversial in Poland, where the Catholic Church and coal industry are influential.

Slain mayor's legacy

Polish politics has become increasingly polarized since PiS won parliamentary elections in 2015.

In January, the progressive mayor of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, was stabbed to death at a charity event.

Speaking in Warsaw on Sunday, Biedron vowed to continue where Adamowicz had left off.

"We need positive energy more than ever now," he said. "We must fulfil the legacy of Pawel Adamowicz."

Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz Poland in mourning Candles surrounded a picture of Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz as people paid tribute to him after he was killed. Adamowicz died in hospital on Monday, January 14 after being stabbed at a charity event the day before.

Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz Christmas charity Adamowicz, 53, was attending an event organized by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity when a man stormed onstage and stabbed him. The Gdansk mayor was rushed to the hospital and underwent five hours of surgery in an attempt to save his life.

Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz Accused in custody Security personnel quickly pinned down the perpetrator before police arrested him. A spectator video showed the suspect, allegedly a 27-year-old who was released from prison last month, claiming he had been wrongly jailed and tortured by the government.

Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz March in Gdansk Thousands of people marched against violence and hatred in Gdansk in the wake of Adamowicz's death. Gdansk, a port city in northern Poland, was the birthplace of Solidarity, an anti-communist trade union and social movement in the 1980s in which the late mayor took part.

Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz Tusk in Gdansk Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council and a former Polish Prime Minister, led a moment of silence at a gathering at the main old city square in Gdansk to mourn Adamowicz's death. "I want to promise you today, dear Pawel, that for you and for all of us, we will defend our Gdansk, our Poland and our Europe from hatred and contempt," Tusk told the crowd.

Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz 'Stop hatred' Several thousand people also marched through the Polish capital of Warsaw after Adamowicz' death. One held a sign reading "stop the politics of hatred." Marches also took place in the cities of Krakow in the south and Poznan in central Poland. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



amp/bw (dpa, AP, AFP)

