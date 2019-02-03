 Poland′s first openly gay mayor creates new party ′Spring′ | News | DW | 03.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Poland's first openly gay mayor creates new party 'Spring'

"Spring" aims to offer a progressive alternative to the ruling right-wing Law and Order (PiS) and business-friendly Civic Platform (PO). Founder Robert Biedron was Poland's first openly gay mayor from 2014 to 2018.

Robert Biedron addresses the founding convention of his new centre-left party Wiosna (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Sokolowski)

Poland's first openly gay politician founded a new progressive party on Sunday ahead of European and Polish elections this year.

Robert Biedron, who named the party "Wiosna" ("Spring"), said he wanted to challenge Poland's divisive politics and win seats from Poland's ruling right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party at European elections in May.

"There is no room for hate, we have reached the limit," he said in front of thousands of supporters in the capital Warsaw. "We need a spring that will renew this gloomy landscape," he added.

Read more: Poland, Italy forge populist alliance ahead of European Parliament elections

Ending coal by 2035

Biedron said Wiosna was based on three pillars: the individual, the community and a state that can be trusted.

It supports liberalizing abortion laws, weaning Poland's energy sector off coal by 2035 and stopping deforestation.

The party would differ from the nationalistic policies of PiS and the market-friendly policies of its main rival, Civic Platform (PO), Biedron said.

Watch video 04:54
Now live
04:54 mins.

Poland: Heavy Metal against nationalism

Radical career

Beidron began his political career as an LGBT activist in the 1990s. He was elected to the national parliament in 2011 and served as mayor of the northern city of Slupsk from 2014 to 2018.

The youthful and charismatic 42-year-old's rise has come as older left-wing leaders have retired or fallen to corruption scandals.

His political stances, which include advocating the end of religious teachings in schools, are controversial in Poland, where the Catholic Church and coal industry are influential.

Slain mayor's legacy

Polish politics has become increasingly polarized since PiS won parliamentary elections in 2015.

In January, the progressive mayor of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, was stabbed to death at a charity event.

Speaking in Warsaw on Sunday, Biedron vowed to continue where Adamowicz had left off.

"We need positive energy more than ever now," he said. "We must fulfil the legacy of Pawel Adamowicz."

  • Picture of Pawel Adamowicz surrounded by candles (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/K. Dobuszynski)

    Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz

    Poland in mourning

    Candles surrounded a picture of Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz as people paid tribute to him after he was killed. Adamowicz died in hospital on Monday, January 14 after being stabbed at a charity event the day before.

  • Pawel Adamowicz at the 27th Grand Finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (Reuters/Agencja Gazeta/B. Banka)

    Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz

    Christmas charity

    Adamowicz, 53, was attending an event organized by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity when a man stormed onstage and stabbed him. The Gdansk mayor was rushed to the hospital and underwent five hours of surgery in an attempt to save his life.

  • Security personnel apprehend the suspected murderer of Pawel Adamowicz (Getty Images/AFP/P. Hukalo)

    Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz

    Accused in custody

    Security personnel quickly pinned down the perpetrator before police arrested him. A spectator video showed the suspect, allegedly a 27-year-old who was released from prison last month, claiming he had been wrongly jailed and tortured by the government.

  • March in Gdansk on January 14 (Reuters/Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska)

    Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz

    March in Gdansk

    Thousands of people marched against violence and hatred in Gdansk in the wake of Adamowicz's death. Gdansk, a port city in northern Poland, was the birthplace of Solidarity, an anti-communist trade union and social movement in the 1980s in which the late mayor took part.

  • Donald Tusk speaks at a memorial rally on January 14 in Gdansk (picture-alliance/M. Fludra)

    Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz

    Tusk in Gdansk

    Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council and a former Polish Prime Minister, led a moment of silence at a gathering at the main old city square in Gdansk to mourn Adamowicz's death. "I want to promise you today, dear Pawel, that for you and for all of us, we will defend our Gdansk, our Poland and our Europe from hatred and contempt," Tusk told the crowd.

  • Man holding a sign reading 'stop political hatred' at a march in Warsaw, January 14 (picture-alliance/B. Zawrzel)

    Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz

    'Stop hatred'

    Several thousand people also marched through the Polish capital of Warsaw after Adamowicz' death. One held a sign reading "stop the politics of hatred." Marches also took place in the cities of Krakow in the south and Poznan in central Poland.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


amp/bw (dpa, AP, AFP)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Gay mayor gets Poland's left dreaming of change

Robert Biedron is a politician for openness and a hero to Poland's left. The challenge the current mayor of Slupsk poses to the country's establishment has drawn comparisons to French President Emmanuel Macron. (10.09.2018)  

Biedron wins in Slupsk, becomes first gay Poland mayor

Polish voters have elected the country’s first openly gay mayor. Robert Biedron won a runoff election over the weekend with 57 percent of the vote in the northern city of Slupsk, the local election commission said. (01.12.2014)  

Gdansk: A city in mourning buries its murdered mayor

The Polish city of Gdansk is saying farewell to its mayor, who was stabbed to death at a charity concert. The suspected attacker's mother has told police she was concerned that her son was planning political revenge. (19.01.2019)  

Poland's divisions deepen as Gdansk mourns Pawel Adamowicz

As Gdansk mourns following the murder of Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, Polish officials remain reluctant to confront political divisions, DW's Monika Sieradzka reports from Warsaw. Right-wing groups had threatened Adamowicz. (17.01.2019)  

Poland, Italy forge populist alliance ahead of European Parliament elections

Italy's Matteo Salvini and Poland's Jaroslaw Kaczynski share a similar brand of nationalist politics. As the two meet in Warsaw, they are hoping to create a united conservative bloc for the European Parliament elections. (09.01.2019)  

Poland mourns Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz

Several thousand people mourned the death of Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz after he was stabbed at a charity event. Marches took place across the country, including Poznan, Krakow and the capital Warsaw. (15.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Poles bid farewell to murdered mayor  

Poland: Heavy Metal against nationalism  

Related content

Jaroslaw Kaczynski

'Kaczynski tapes' reveal murky business dealings of Poland's powerful PiS leader 31.01.2019

Leaked recordings appear to show the leader of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, was involved in a lucrative construction deal. The scandal has damaged his reputation as a politician who steers clear of graft.

Danzig Attentat auf Bürgermeister Festnahme Attentäter

Mayor of Gdansk dies of stab wounds after attack 14.01.2019

Poland's health minister told local media that Gdansk's mayor died in a hospital after being stabbed at a charity event. A man accused of carrying out the attack is in custody.

Spendenaktion an der polnischen Kirche in Berlin

Why Poland's government is up in arms about a children's charity 15.01.2019

A prominent mayor's murder at Poland's largest charity event has put a spotlight on the country's conservative government — and how a fundraiser collecting money for hospitals could be a thorn in the government's side.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 