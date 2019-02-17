 Poland pulls out of Visegrad summit in Israel | News | DW | 18.02.2019

News

Poland pulls out of Visegrad summit in Israel

Israel's acting foreign minister said Poles had "sucked anti-Semitism from their mothers' milk.". Poland's prime minister slammed the comments as "unacceptable" and "racist."

Polish and Israel flags (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/J. Ratz)

Poland pulled out of a meeting of four central European countries in Israel on Monday after falling out with the Israeli government over Polish collaboration during the Holocaust.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki cited "racist" comments by acting Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz for the decision.

"The words of the Israeli foreign minister are racist and unacceptable," he said. "It is clear that our foreign minister (Jacek) Czaputowicz will not be travelling to the summit."

Katz told Israeli television over the weekend that Poles had "collaborated with the Nazis" and "sucked anti-Semitism from their mothers' milk."

The Polish Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Israel's ambassador to Poland, Anna Azari, in response.

Poland's withdrawal from the two-day meeting of the Visegrad Group, an association that also includes the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, came a day after Morawiecki said he was cancelling his attendance.

The move came amid Polish outcry over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments that "Poles cooperated with the Nazis" to kill Jews during Germany's occupation of Poland in World War II.

Warsaw dismissed the Israeli government's claim that Israeli newspapers had misquoted Netanyahu and that he did not intend to implicate all Poles.

More to come.

amp/rt (AFP, AP, dpa) 

