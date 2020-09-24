Visit the new DW website

Visegrad Group

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia form the Visegrad Group, or V4.

The Visegrad Group, also known as the Visegrad Four or V4, was launched on February 15, 1991 in the Hungarian town of the same name as an alliance set to "work together in a number of fields of common interest within the all-European integration." A regional body within the EU, memeber states the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia strive for closer political, economic and cultural cooperation. Here you can find all DW content touching on the Visegrad Group.

FILE - In this Thursday, April 6, 2017 file photo a Hungarian police officer patrols the enlarged transit zone set up for migrants at the Hungary's southern border with Serbia near Tompa, 169 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary. Hungary's government says it is shutting down the transit zones on its southern border with Serbia where asylum-seekers are being kept while their asylum requests are decided. (Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP, file) |

EU migration policy: Eastern European leaders get tough on new plans 24.09.2020

Hungary's Viktor Orban, Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and the Czech Republic's Andrej Babis shot down the EU's planned migration reform ahead of scheduled talks. The Visegrad group rejects asylum-seeker quotas.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemorative ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two in Warsaw, Poland September 1, 2019. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Poland fights its corner in EU budget spat  24.02.2020

Warsaw wants the new EU budget to be bigger than the last one, and who can blame it given how well Poland has benefited from EU funds since 2004. But some want to start reining in the subsidies as Brexit leaves a hole.
16.12.2019 The mayors of the capitals of the Visegrad Four or V4 countries Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, from left, Zdenek Hrib of Prague, Gergely Karacsony of Budapest, Matus Vallo of Bratislava, and Rafal Trzaskowski of Warsaw pose after they signed the Pact of Free Cities as they announce the establishment of the Alliance of Free Cities of Europe during their meeting in the aditorium of the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP) |

Eastern European mayors forge anti-populism pact 16.12.2019

The so-called "free cities alliance" will promote Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia's capitals shared liberal values. The mayors have urged the EU to bypass national governments and fund cities directly.

WARSAW, POLAND Slasko-Dabrowski Bridge is a bridge over the Vistula River in Warsaw. It was built from 1947 to 1949 on the pillars which remained from the Kierbedzia Bridge which had been destroyed in World War II. | Verwendung weltweit

'Little Visegrad' — A pact of European capitals 11.11.2019

Warsaw, Budapest, Prague and Bratislava all have young and progressive mayors who are now forming an unofficial alliance to fight for the rule of law. They'll also be seeking funding from the European Union.
05,07,2018 *** German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrive talk to the media after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Will German slowdown hit eastern European economies? 19.08.2019

Central and eastern European economies are said to be decoupling from western Europe as consumption-led growth replaces the export-driven model. But will domestic spending suffice to fend off a slowdown in the eurozone?
Bildbeschreibung: Fahnen einiger Mitgliedsländer der Europäischen Union Stichworte: EU, Fahnen, Flaggen Autor: Dalibor Dobric (DW Korrespondent)

Opinion: The EU must respect the nation-state 17.08.2019

The EU needs unity where such things as the single currency require it. But it also needs to have respect for the diversity of nation-states and their importance for democracy, says Boris Kalnoky.
WARSAW, POLAND - MARCH 02 : Prime Minister of Poland Beata Szydlo attends the welcoming ceremony ahead of the Visegrad Group joint meeting at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland on March 02, 2017. Omar Marques / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Visegrad Group: A new economic heart of Europe? 05.07.2019

After German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent meeting with the heads of government of the Visegrad Group, DW asks if Central Europe has the economic clout to push its own agenda in a changing Europe.
Fireworks mirrors in the Danube river as it explodes over Bratislava Castle in the Slovak capital to mark the EU enlargement late Saturday, May 1, 2004. Slovakia along with nine other countries joined the union on May 1. (AP Photo/CTK, Peter Mayer) |

Opinion: 2004's new EU members hold sway in European Union 01.05.2019

The countries that joined the European Union 15 years ago have come a long way. They now know how the EU functions — and how to defend their interests, writes German journalist Boris Kalnoky.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gesture as they speak to the media after their meeting in Jerusalem February 19, 2019. Ariel Schalit /Pool via REUTERS *** Local Caption ***

Visegrad leaders meet Netanyahu in Israel without Poland 19.02.2019

The leaders of three Central European countries were supposed to have met Israel's prime minister in a joint meeting. That summit collapsed after Poland withdrew in response to a "racist" remark by an Israeli official.
President Andrzej Duda join commemorations on 75th Warsaw ghetto uprising together with the President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder at the Jewsih cemetry and Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw. (Photo by Jakob Ratz / Pacific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Visegrad Group cancels Israel summit after Poland row 18.02.2019

Israel's acting foreign minister said Poles had "sucked anti-Semitism from their mothers' milk." Poland's prime minister slammed the comments as "unacceptable" and "racist."
14.02.2019 FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look on during the Middle East summit in Warsaw, Poland, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Polish premier pulls out of Visegrad Israel summit after Nazi comments 17.02.2019

Poland has threatened to pull out of the Visegrad Group summit in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested "Poles cooperated with the Nazis." The four-state group is a key element in Israel's diplomacy.
11.02.2019 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto before a plenary session in Budapest, Hungary, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

US may limit ties with nations partnering with Huawei 11.02.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Washington may scale back certain operations in Europe and elsewhere if countries continue to do business with the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pose for a family photo in Bratislava, Slovakia, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Tensions ease between Merkel, Visegrad leaders 07.02.2019

German Chancellor Merkel was greeted by the eastern European leaders, a sign that the tensions of 2015 are subsiding. However, Merkel is expected to face tough questions from the alliance's leaders on a host of issues.
Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz (2nd L), Visegrad Group (V4) Prime Ministers Czech Republic's Andrej Babis (L), Hungary's Viktor Orban (C), Slovakia's Peter Pellegrini (2nd R) and Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki attend a news conference in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

This is how the Visegrad Group works 07.02.2019

The German chancellor is meeting the heads of government of the Visegrad Group. But what do Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia actually stand for? And what sort of relationship do they have with the EU?
17.09.2018 Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, right, gestures next to Polish President Andrzej Duda, at the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed Washington's support for a business summit that aims to boost connectivity in Eastern Europe and improve ties between the region and the U.S.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Three Seas summit in Bucharest seeks backing from Western Europe 17.09.2018

Bucharest is hosting the third annual Three Seas summit, a meeting of 12 central and eastern EU member states. The group has won the backing of US President Donald Trump, but also wants to expand cooperation in the EU.
16.02.2016 ARCHIV - Flüchtlinge und Migranten werden am 16.02.2016 von österreichischen Grenzschützern in ein Auffanglager nahe der österreichisch-slowenischen Grenze nahe Spielfeld (Österreich) geleitet. (zu dpa Österreich will Abschiebung mit härteren Strafen forcieren vom 28.02.2017) Foto: Christian Bruna/EPA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Europe can't take in 'new wave of refugees,' says Austrian conservative MP 22.06.2018

Austria will be taking over the presidency of the Council of the EU on July 1. The country sees itself as a bridge to central Europe and the western Balkans, conservative Austrian politician Martin Engelberg tells DW.
