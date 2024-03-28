Poland: Police raid suspected Russian spy network

Raids have been carried out in Warsaw and the southern city of Tychy as part of an investigation into Russian espionage.

Polish authorities said on Thursday that they had carried out searches in connection with a suspected Russian spy network in Poland, following intelligence provided by the Czech Republic.

"Actions aimed at organizing pro-Russian initiatives and media campaigns in EU countries have been documented," Poland's internal security agency ABW said in a statement.

The operation was carried out with support and coordination from other European partners, especially the Czech Republic which said on Wednesday it had busted a Moscow-financed network.

What was the goal of the Russian spy network?

ABW spokesperson Jack Dobzynski said that the network's "goal was to implement the Kremlin's foreign policy objectives, including weakening Poland's position on the world stage, discrediting Ukraine as well as the image of EU organs."

He added that the security agency's operations began from an investigation that in January resulted in charges against a Polish citizen suspected of Russian espionage.

"The man, embedded in Polish and EU parliament circles, carried out tasks commissioned and financed by colleagues from Russian intelligence," he said.

According to the ABW, the man's tasks included "propaganda activity, disinformation as well as political provocation. Their objective was to build Russian spheres of influence in Europe."

