Poland: Parliament approves controversial media reform bill

Poland's parliament voted in support of a controversial media reform bill Friday that targets Discovery-owned TVN.

The bill aims to limit foreign ownership of media companies, but critics charge the legislation is designed mainly to affect TVN, which has been critical of the Polish government. The move to force the ouster of Discovery as the owner of TVN has caused tensions with the US.

Watch video 05:25 Lex TVN heralds loss of press freedom in Poland

After the bill's passage, TVN24 reports Piotr Babinetz, chairman of the cultural and media committee, did not talk to journalists nor did he wish to take questions, replying only, "the case was overdue so we considered it."

The bill must next be signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda to go into effect.

Why is the bill controversial?

If Duda signs the bill into law, the ban on firms from outside the European Economic Area holding a controlling stake in Polish television and radio would be strengthened.

TVN is owned by the US-based Discovery Inc. However, by registering in the Netherlands, Discovery was able to maintain its hold on TVN whereas the new law would remove this workaround.

In the past, Discovery has said it is willing to go to court to maintain ownership of TVN.

For its part, the ruling Law and Justice Party, known by its Polish acronym PiS, has justified the law by saying it would like to put curbs on the ability of outsiders to influence public opinion.

Watch video 03:41 Index shows press freedom deteriorating in Europe

Washington has previously asked Duda to veto the bill.

Since 2015 when PiS took power, Poland has dropped from 18th to 64th on Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.

ar/sms (AFP, Reuters)