Poland: A cafe in Krakow that changes lives

Spoleczna Cafe in the southern Polish city of Krakow is one of only three cafes in Poland that employs adults with disabilities — in this case, people with Down syndrome.

The cafe has had a considerable impact on the lives of the people who work there. Many disabled adults in Poland have poor job prospects, so having a job like this allows them to earn their own money and learn independence.

The project has been a great success. So much so that many other people with disabilities would like to work there. DW visited the cafe and spoke to some of the people involved.