The Pirate Party rose to popularity in Germany in 2011, but then got embroiled in in-fighting and failed to convince voters to elect them into parliament in the 2013 general election.
The Pirate Party’s emphasis is citizen participation. It has a leftist profile, seeks full internet freedom, including net neutrality, reform of intellectual property regulations and legalizing file-sharing. The party is also against policing of the web, including monitoring on the part of Internet service providers.
The Icelandic upstart Pirate Party has witnessed lower-than-expected results at the polls. The party's leader said they had not expected to gain the most votes in the first elections since the Panama Papers leaks.
The Pirate Party had argued that the law allowed the government to profile its web visitors. The decision may be considered a double standard; Germany tends to advocate stricter data protection laws by western standards.
The Panama Papers claimed their first political scalp on Tuesday when the Prime Minister of Iceland, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson,announced he was stepping down. Early elections have been called for the autumn. The revelations have been a boost for the country's Pirate Party, which campaigns for greater transparency. One of its members of parliament is Asta Gudrun Helgadottir.