Pirate Party

The Pirate Party rose to popularity in Germany in 2011, but then got embroiled in in-fighting and failed to convince voters to elect them into parliament in the 2013 general election.

The Pirate Party’s emphasis is citizen participation. It has a leftist profile, seeks full internet freedom, including net neutrality, reform of intellectual property regulations and legalizing file-sharing. The party is also against policing of the web, including monitoring on the part of Internet service providers.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 26: In this photo illustration, the Australian government coronavirus (COVID-19) tracking app 'COVIDSafe' is seen on April 26, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian government application will create a bluetooth connection between two phones with the application installed, log the interaction, and help the government identify potential COVID-19 cases. Critics are concerned about personal privacy, and the app requires uptake of just under half the population to be successful. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Coronavirus contact-tracing apps put users at risk, EU lawmaker says 15.05.2020

Several nations around the world are developing smartphone apps to alert people if they met someone infected by the coronavirus. But EU lawmaker Patrick Breyer told DW the apps are inaccurate and could cause panic.
Ein Wahlplakat der Piraten zur Europawahl - Stasi, NSA ... nie wieder Überwachungsstaat - hängt in Kempten ( Allgäu, Bayern ) | Verwendung weltweit

EU states agree to keep small German parties out of Brussels 07.06.2018

The EU has adopted a new measure to stop Germany's very small parties from gaining seats in the European parliament. "Democracy is dead," one lawmaker proclaimed.
Oct. 29, 2016*** Birgitta Jonsdottir of the Pirate party (Pirater) arrives at a polling station in Reykjavik, Iceland, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Icelanders are voting Saturday in a national election, with the anti-authoritarian Pirate Party hoping to unseat the center-right government amid public discontent at traditional elites. The Pirate Party, founded four years ago by an assortment of hackers, political activists and Internet freedom advocates, has made big gains among Icelanders fed up with established parties after years of financial crisis and scandal. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) |

Iceland's Pirate Party asked to try to form a government 02.12.2016

Iceland's president has asked the anti-establishment Pirate Party to attempt to assemble a governing coalition. The call came after the country's two main parties failed in the same task.

STOCKHOLM 20080201 The founders of the file sharing web site Pirates Bay was charged with violations against the copyright laws at a court in Stockholm, Sweden, January 31, 2007. Foto: Claudio Bresciani / SCANPIX +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Internet pirates walk a fine line in Germany 11.11.2016

Germany is notoriously tough on pirating content online, with people risking massive fines or jail time for spreading illegal files. Users have more leeway when it comes to streaming TV shows, experts told DW.
06 April 2016*** epa05247025 Iceland's Finance Minister and leader of the Independence Party, Bjarni Benediktsson speaks to reporters at the Althingi, Iceland's parliament, in Reykjavik, Iceland, 06 April 2016. Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned on 05 April, two days after the emergence of the so-called Panama Papers; leaks that involve 11.5 million documents from one of the world's largest offshore law firms, Mossack Fonseca, specialized in managing assets in tax havens. Gunnlaugssonn will continue to lead his party, which has nominated Agriculture Minister Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson as the new prime minister. The Panama Papers, made public by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other media outlets, showed that Gunnlaugssonn and his wife, Anna Sigurlaug Palsdottir, owned a company in the British Virgin Islands called Wintris, in which he is accused of concealing millions of dollars. EPA/BIRGIR THOR HARDARSON ICELAND OUT EPA/BIRGIR THOR HARDARSON ICELAND OUT |

Icelandic center-right Independence Party asked to form government 02.11.2016

Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson said the Independence Party was the "most viable" option to form a government. Party chairman Bjarni Benediktsson has not been officially selected prime minister.
27.10.2016+++ People walk past an social democrats election poster in Reykjavik, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Parliamentary elections will be held in Iceland on Oct. 29, 2016 where more than 250,000 voters are called to elect the new 63 members of the Althing. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Iceland faces coalition talks after unclear election 30.10.2016

Iceland is facing the prospect of tough coalition negotiations after the anti-establishment Pirate Party and its allies gained ground. Their failure to win a majority has left many voters disappointed, however.
Oct. 29, 2016*** A woman casts her vote in a ballot box at a polling station in Reykjavik, Iceland, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Parliamentary elections are being held in Iceland on Saturday, with more than 250,000 voters entitled to elect 63 members of the Althing parliament. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) |

Iceland's Pirates see lackluster support as Independence makes election gains 30.10.2016

The Icelandic upstart Pirate Party has witnessed lower-than-expected results at the polls. The party's leader said they had not expected to gain the most votes in the first elections since the Panama Papers leaks.
27.10.2016+++ epa05606120 A woman exits a polling booth as Icelanders cast their absentee vote in Perlan, Reykjavik, Iceland, 27 October 2016. General elections will be held in Iceland on 29 October. Never before have the polls been so tight between political parties in Iceland. EPA/BIRGIR THOR HARDARSON +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Iceland votes in snap elections after Panama Papers scandal 29.10.2016

Iceland is holding snap polls with the anti-establishment Pirate Party tipped to topple the ruling coalition. Voters are expected to punish the ruling coalition implicated in the Panama Papers global tax evasion scandal.
03.02.2011 *** ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Auf einem Computerbildschirm ist am 03.02.2011 in Berlin der Schriftzug «IP-Adresse» zu lesen. Am 28.10.2014 will der BGH in Karlsruhe sein Urteil zu einer Klage gegen die Speicherung von IP-Adressen verkünden. Foto: Franz-Peter Tschauner/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

EU court: German government allowed to store IP addresses of its web visitors 19.10.2016

The Pirate Party had argued that the law allowed the government to profile its web visitors. The decision may be considered a double standard; Germany tends to advocate stricter data protection laws by western standards.
ARCHIV - Das Mitglied Gerwald Claus-Brunner spricht am 15.09.2012 in Berlin auf dem Parteitag der Berliner Piratenpartei als Kandidat für den Landesvorstand. Der Piraten-Politiker Gerwald Claus-Brunner ist tot. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa (zu dpa Piraten-Politiker Gerwald Claus-Brunner ist tot vom 19.09.2016) +++ (C) picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen

Report: Pirate politician confessed murder before taking own life 22.09.2016

Gerwald Claus-Brunner had allegedly also transported the victim's corpse across Berlin. Both men's bodies were found in the politician's apartment on Monday night.
10.11.2011 ARCHIV - Der Abgeordnete der Piratenpartei, Gerwald Claus-Brunner, trägt am 10.11.2011 während einer Gedenkminute für verstorbene Abgeordnete im Rahmen der Sitzung des Abgeordnetenhauses in Berlin ein rot-weißes Kopftuch. Der Piraten-Politiker Gerwald Claus-Brunner ist tot. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa (zu dpa Piraten-Politiker Gerwald Claus-Brunner ist tot vom 19.09.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | (c) picture alliance/dpa/S. Stache

Deceased Berlin Pirate politician suspected of murder 20.09.2016

Police have said that Pirate Party politician Gerwald Claus-Brunner may have killed a younger man prior to taking his own life. Authorities said the man had previously filed a stalking complaint against Claus-Brunner.
ARCHIV - Der Abgeordnete der Piratenpartei Berlin, Gerwald Claus-Brunner, spricht am 22.11.2011 bei einer Fraktionssitzung der Piratenpartei im Abgeordnetenhaus in Berlin. Der Piraten-Politiker Gerwald Claus-Brunner ist tot. (zu dpa Piraten-Politiker Gerwald Claus-Brunner ist tot vom 19.09.2016) +++ (C) picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert

Berlin Pirate politician Gerwald Claus-Brunner dies 20.09.2016

Berlin police have reported they are treating the death as a suspected suicide. Gerwald Claus-Brunner had been suffering from depression, the Pirate Party said.
+++ACHTUNG: Pressebild nur für die aktuelle, themengebundene Berichterstattung+++ People's constitution, ein Projekt von Thomas de Groot, Mathijs Pontier und Melissa Koutouzis von Crowdsource Europe; Copyright: People's constitution

Crowdsource Europe wants people to write their own constitution 14.09.2016

A public interest organization called Crowdsource Europe wants citizens to formulate their own constitution. If successful, the document could even replace the Lisbon treaty, the campaign's organizers say.
4.4.2016 *** People demonstrate against Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson in Reykjavik, Iceland on April 4, 2016 after a leak of documents by so-called Panama Papers stoked anger over his wife owning a tax haven-based company with large claims on the country's collapsed banks. REUTERS/Stigtryggur Johannsson Reuters/S. Johannsson

Huge anti-government rally in Iceland amid Panama Papers scandal 09.04.2016

Thousands of protesters have called for immediate elections in Reykjavik following the Panama Papers leaks. The revelations have already toppled the country's former prime minister. Protests have also erupted in London.
4.4.2016 *** epa05244091 A protester holds a placard reading 'Barbecue Pig' as people gather during a protest on Austurvollur Square in front of the Icelandic Parliament in Reykjavic, Iceland, 04 April 2016, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugson. Gunnlaugson is one of the allegedly involved as millions of leaked documents published on 03 April 2016 suggest that 140 politicians and officials from around the globe, including 72 former and current world leaders, have connections with secret 'offshore' companies to escape tax scrutiny in their countries. The leak involves 11.5 million documents from one of the world's largest offshore law firms, Mossack Fonseca, based in Panama. The investigation dubbed 'The Panama Papers' was undertaken and headed by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), with the collaboration of reporters from more than 100 media outlets in 78 countries around the world. EPA/BIRGIR POR HARDARSON ICELAND OUT picture alliance/dpa/B. Por Hardarson

Iceland's coalition survives confidence vote in wake of 'Panama Papers' 09.04.2016

Iceland's parliament has rejected a no confidence motion against the newly formed government. Recent revelations contained in the Panama Papers forced the prime minister to step down.
4.4.2016 *** People demonstrate against Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson in Reykjavik, Iceland on April 4, 2016 after a leak of documents by so-called Panama Papers stoked anger over his wife owning a tax haven-based company with large claims on the country's collapsed banks. REUTERS/Stigtryggur Johannsson Reuters/S. Johannsson

Inside Europe: Pirate Party reacts to Panama Papers in Iceland 07.04.2016

The Panama Papers claimed their first political scalp on Tuesday when the Prime Minister of Iceland, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson,announced he was stepping down. Early elections have been called for the autumn. The revelations have been a boost for the country's Pirate Party, which campaigns for greater transparency. One of its members of parliament is Asta Gudrun Helgadottir.
