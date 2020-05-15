The Pirate Party rose to popularity in Germany in 2011, but then got embroiled in in-fighting and failed to convince voters to elect them into parliament in the 2013 general election.

The Pirate Party’s emphasis is citizen participation. It has a leftist profile, seeks full internet freedom, including net neutrality, reform of intellectual property regulations and legalizing file-sharing. The party is also against policing of the web, including monitoring on the part of Internet service providers.