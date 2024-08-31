Philippines, China trade blame over latest ship collision

Manila said one of its patrol vessels was rammed three times by a Chinese coastguard ship in the South China Sea. Beijing said the Filipino ship "deliberately collided" with its vessel.

The Philippines and China on Saturday accused each other of dangerous maritime maneuvers after their coastguard ships collided in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

Tensions between the two Asian neighbors have ratcheted up in recent months over areas like the Sabina Shoal, which falls under Manila's exclusive economic zone but is also one of several parts of the sea that Beijing claims it owns.

What did both sides say?

The Philippines coastguard said its patrol vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua suffered significant damage when it was rammed three times by the Chinese coastguard vessel on Saturday.

Philippine authorities played videos at a news conference showing the incident, and coastguard spokesperson Jay Tarriela vowed that his country's vessel would not leave the area, "despite the harassment, the bullying activities and escalatory action of the Chinese coastguard."

China's coastguard spokesperson Liu Dejun blamed the Philippine ship, saying it had "deliberately collided" with the Chinese vessel "in an unprofessional and dangerous manner."

Liu wrote on social media that the Chinese ship was operating within regulations, without giving any details, adding that "China exercises indisputable sovereignty" in this zone.

No injuries were reported in the collision, the fifth incident between the two countries' naval and aerial assets in the South China Sea this month.

Dispute could draw in United States

The confrontations have raised tensions to such a degree that the United States, which is treaty-bound to protect the Philippines in a conflict, offered this week to escort Philippine ships in the disputed waters.

This move would risk putting US Navy ships in direct collisions with those of China, Washington's main rival.

Reacting to Saturday's incident, the US ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson blamed China for the "intentional ramming" of the Philippine boat and said Washington "condemns the multiple dangerous violations of international law by the PRC [People's Republic of China].

Major trade route and rich in natural resources

China has become increasingly assertive in pursuing its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea.

Portions of the waterway, where $3 trillion (€2.71 trillion) worth of trade passes annually, are believed to be rich in oil and natural gas deposits, as well as fish stocks and rare earth minerals.

Sabina Shoal is one of two atolls where China has recently hampered the resupply of Philippine forces. The other is the Second Thomas Shoal.

The shoals are part of the internationally recognized exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

As well as confrontations with Philippine ships, Beijing has irked Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia and Brunei with its territorial ambitions on areas they claim in the South China Sea.

Japan complains after Chinese ship enters its waters

Also Saturday, Japan lodged a formal protest against what it called an incursion by a Chinese survey ship into its territorial waters. the Japanese foreign ministry said.

The ministry expressed "strong concern" after the ship was spotted near Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, early in the morning.

On Monday, Tokyo also protested a Chinese military aircraft briefly entering Japan's southwestern airspace.

China's increasingly assertive activity around Japanese waters and airspace has caused unease among Japanese defense officials in recent weeks.

