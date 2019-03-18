 Philippine police kill ′communist rebels′ during weapons raids | News | DW | 31.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Philippine police kill 'communist rebels' during weapons raids

Police in the Philippines say they have shot and killed a group of suspected rebels. Rights groups have claimed the men who died were mainly elderly farmers and have slammed the "massacre."

Protest banner with a grim reaper next to a picture of Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine police said on Sunday that 14 suspected communist rebels were killed after they opened fire on officers conducting weapons raids. Rights groups said the victims were all farmers, some elderly.

What happened?

  • The men were killed during three separate incidents in the central Philippine island of Negros.
  • Police said dozens of officers, backed by army troops, has been conducting home searches for unlicensed firearms on Saturday when the 14 men violently fought back. 
  • Fifteen other suspects were arrested during the raids, police said.
  • Negros is home to the country's wealthiest landowners and its poorest farm workers.

Read more: Duterte plans anti-communist 'death squad' in Philippines

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Daunting challenge

    Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Brutal incidents

    Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Suspicious killings

    One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Left alone

    A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Last message

    The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Funeral march

    Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Remembering the dead

    Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Calling for justice

    Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified.

    Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen


Condemnation: Human rights and farmers' groups slammed the killings and called for an independent investigation. They say six farmers were killed and more than 50 others arrested in similar police raids in December.

Killings rising: An official from rights group Karapatan described the violence as a massacre on farmers asserting their rights to land. The agricultural workers' federation said the deaths highlighted growing rights violations on Negros. The Philippine rights body expressed "grave concern" over what it called a rising number of killings.

Insurgency: Police denied the 14 men killed were victims of extrajudicial killings. Aside from illegal firearms, police said they were looking for guerrillas from the communists' armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA), suspected of attacks on police officers. 

Read more: Can anyone believe what Duterte says?

Watch video 02:32

Lawsuit against Duterte's drug war

Communist guerrillas have waged one of Asia's longest-running insurgencies in the Philippines. About 40,000 combatants and civilians have been killed in the violence. It has also stunted economic growth, handed the military greater powers and unleashed a cycle of human rights abuses.      

Read more: Philippines withdrawal does not protect Rodrigo Duterte from ICC

kw/jlw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Duterte plans anti-communist 'death squad' in Philippines

The president of the Philippines has said he wants to counter communist rebels with their own weapon: armed death squads. But rights groups fear this will escalate an already deadly environment in the country. (28.11.2018)  

Philippines withdrawal does not protect Rodrigo Duterte from ICC

The Philippines is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court because its government fears investigation. Other countries have never even joined. Nonetheless, the ICC is more than just a paper tiger. (18.03.2019)  

Can anyone believe what Duterte says?

When politicians can say everything and mean nothing, trash-talking strongmen like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte are the result. DW's Conflict Zone meets Salvador Panelo, chief legal counsel to Duterte. (06.09.2018)  

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

After he came to power, President Duterte unleashed a bloody campaign to fulfil his pledge of wiping out the drug trade in the country. DW spoke to some families who lost their loved ones in this controversial drug war. (09.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lawsuit against Duterte's drug war  

Related content

Gebäude des Internationalen Strafgerichtshofs Den Haag

Philippines withdrawal does not protect Rodrigo Duterte from ICC 18.03.2019

The Philippines is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court because its government fears investigation. Other countries have never even joined. Nonetheless, the ICC is more than just a paper tiger.

Maria Ressa

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa arrested again, this time for 'fraud' 29.03.2019

Award-winning journalist Maria Ressa has been arrested again at Manila's airport. Press freedom advocates say the government is targeting her website Rappler for its critical coverage.

Philippines set to leave ICC as war on drugs continues 17.03.2019

As the Philippines is about to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, the deadly campaign against drug users and dealers shows no sign of abating. But the court has said its examination of possible crimes against humanity would continue.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  