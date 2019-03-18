Philippine police kill 'communist rebels' during weapons raids

Philippine police said on Sunday that 14 suspected communist rebels were killed after they opened fire on officers conducting weapons raids. Rights groups said the victims were all farmers, some elderly.

What happened?

The men were killed during three separate incidents in the central Philippine island of Negros.

Police said dozens of officers, backed by army troops, has been conducting home searches for unlicensed firearms on Saturday when the 14 men violently fought back.

Fifteen other suspects were arrested during the raids, police said.

Negros is home to the country's wealthiest landowners and its poorest farm workers.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Daunting challenge Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Brutal incidents Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Suspicious killings One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Left alone A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Last message The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Funeral march Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Remembering the dead Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Calling for justice Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified. Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen



Condemnation: Human rights and farmers' groups slammed the killings and called for an independent investigation. They say six farmers were killed and more than 50 others arrested in similar police raids in December.

Killings rising: An official from rights group Karapatan described the violence as a massacre on farmers asserting their rights to land. The agricultural workers' federation said the deaths highlighted growing rights violations on Negros. The Philippine rights body expressed "grave concern" over what it called a rising number of killings.

Insurgency: Police denied the 14 men killed were victims of extrajudicial killings. Aside from illegal firearms, police said they were looking for guerrillas from the communists' armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA), suspected of attacks on police officers.

Communist guerrillas have waged one of Asia's longest-running insurgencies in the Philippines. About 40,000 combatants and civilians have been killed in the violence. It has also stunted economic growth, handed the military greater powers and unleashed a cycle of human rights abuses.

kw/jlw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

