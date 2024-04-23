Pessimistic young Germans turning to far-right, says study

German teenagers and young adults find themselves increasingly unsatisfied and likely to vote for the far-right, according to a survey. Fears about prosperity are highlighted as a possible cause.

Young people in Germany are increasingly dissatisfied with life and are more likely to vote for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) than previously, a study on Tuesday showed.

About 22% of the 2,000 young people aged 14 to 29 said they intended to vote for the AfD if they were able to vote in parliamentary elections right now.

That figure is more than double what it was two years ago, the study said.

Only 9% of young people said they would vote for the AfD in 2022, compared to 12% last year.

The online study, conducted in January and February, found that young people were becoming increasingly dissatisfied, especially with their social and economic situation, compared with previous years.

rc/wmr (dpa, epd)

