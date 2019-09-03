The peshmerga are the military forces of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan. Since 2015, the peshmerga have been part of an international effort to defeat "Islamic State."

The peshmerga - which translates as "those who face death" - have been part of the US-led "Operation Inherent Resolve," aimed at rooting out "Islamic State" in Iraq. Germany's Bundeswehr is part of the coalition effort and provides training, equipment and weapons for peshmerga fighters. A stand-off between the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Kurds, however, has thrown doubt on the mission.