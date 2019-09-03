Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The peshmerga are the military forces of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan. Since 2015, the peshmerga have been part of an international effort to defeat "Islamic State."
The peshmerga - which translates as "those who face death" - have been part of the US-led "Operation Inherent Resolve," aimed at rooting out "Islamic State" in Iraq. Germany's Bundeswehr is part of the coalition effort and provides training, equipment and weapons for peshmerga fighters. A stand-off between the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Kurds, however, has thrown doubt on the mission.