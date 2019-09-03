Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Peshmerga

The peshmerga are the military forces of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan. Since 2015, the peshmerga have been part of an international effort to defeat "Islamic State."

The peshmerga - which translates as "those who face death" - have been part of the US-led "Operation Inherent Resolve," aimed at rooting out "Islamic State" in Iraq. Germany's Bundeswehr is part of the coalition effort and provides training, equipment and weapons for peshmerga fighters. A stand-off between the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Kurds, however, has thrown doubt on the mission.

dpatopbilder - Eine Transall der Bundeswehr steht auf dem Luftwaffenstützpunkt in Al Azraq im Sonnenuntergang bereit. Verteidigungsministerin von der Leyen und Verteidigungspolitiker der Bundestagsfraktionen besuchen das deutsche Einsatzkontingent, das am internationalen Einsatz gegen die Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) beteiligt ist. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Syria conundrum 03.09.2019

What is Germany willing to do to stabilize Syria? Will it prolong its anti-IS mandate? How does its large Syrian community affect matters? Ahead of the mandate's expiration, German lawmakers are debating the way forward.
27/05/2018 Shiite milities have put portraits of Shiite religieus leader Ayatollah al-Sistani up in the streets of the mostly Sunni city of Mosul. Copyright: Judit Neurink, DW, Irbil/Mossul

Is the 'Islamic State' making a comeback in Iraq? 21.11.2018

The Kurdish Peshmerga in Iraq says that IS is rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The organization is regrouping, filling the void left by its quarreling adversaries. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil and Mosul.
20.12.2017*** - Auf einer Freiluft-Kunsteisbahn vor dem Schloss Karlsruhe (Baden-Württemberg) halten sich am 28.11.2016 Schlittschuhläufer auf dem Eis auf. (zu dpa «Terrorverdächtiger in Karlsruhe festgenommen» vom 20.12.2017) Foto: Uli Deck/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German IS 'ice rink' terror suspect trial starts in Stuttgart 12.11.2018

A German man accused of having plotted a major attack on an ice rink in Karlsruhe has gone on trial. The suspect appears to have links to IS, but he insists he supports the Kurdish Peshmerga.
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, a Kurdish fighter, known as a peshmerga, yawns as he stands guard on the frontline in Sinjar, Iraq. In the shadow of the buildup to the long-awaited Mosul offensive, Kurdish forces are seizing additional territory that they say will become part of their semiautonomous region. The moves are further straining relations between two groups ostensibly allied in the fight against the Islamic State group: Iraq’s Kurdish forces known as the peshmerga and the country’s powerful Shiite militias.(AP Photo/Bram Janssen, File) |

Iraqi Kurds carried out mass executions of alleged 'Islamic State' fighters, HRW says 09.02.2018

Human Rights Watch has accused Kurdish peshmerga forces of executing "scores" of detainees in northern Iraq in 2017. The Kurdish Regional Government has denied the allegation.
Jesiden-Familie aus dem Nordirak, die in dem Flüchtlingslager von Theben in Griechenland lebt. DW, Dimitra Kyranoudi, 23.11.2017

Looking to the future: Strong women of the Greek refugee camps 27.12.2017

They have fled from wars, persecution and sexual abuse - and have a strong will to move on. DW talked to women in several refugee centers in Greece about their hopes for the future and their adventurous journey.

A boy drives a bicycle with an Iraqi flag in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Baghdad takes last Kirkuk sector, Rosneft backs Irbil 20.10.2017

Kirkuk’s last Kurdish sector has fallen to forces of Iraq’s government as Baghdad seeks to reassert authority. To the north, inside core Kurdistan, a Russian firm has taken control of a key oil export pipeline.
Young people use sad-faced smilies to show their grieve over the lost territories Irak Erbil Reportage DW, Judit Neurink, Korrespondentin in Erbil

Kurds blame outside world for loss of territories to Iraq 19.10.2017

Iraqi Kurds grieve the loss of lands they have had to return to Iraq's control and their shattered dream of independence. As they see it, it isn't their politicians who are to blame, but the international community.
ARCHIV 2016 +++ Ein Bundeswehr Soldat und ein kurdischer Peshmerga Soldat stehen am 23.09.2016 in der Ausbildungseinrichtung Bnaslawa nahe Erbil im Irak bei einer Übung im Übungsdorf German Village. Die Ausbildung läuft im Rahmen des multinationalen KTCC Kurdistan Training Coordidation Center, Operation Inherent Resolve. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany to stop training Kurdish peshmerga fighters in Iraq 18.10.2017

Germany will temporarily stop training Kurdish peshmerga forces in Iraq in the wake of the conflict between Baghdad and the Kurds. Germany has been a major partner of the peshmerga, providing them weapons and training.
16.10.2017 +++ TOPSHOT - Iraqi civilians gather as Iraqi forces arrive in the first neighbourhood on the southern outskirts of Kirkuk on October 16, 2017. Iraqi forces said they had seized an oil field in Kirkuk province during an operation against Kurdish fighters that follows soaring tensions over an independence referendum. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE (Photo credit should read AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images)

Iraqi forces enter Kurdish-controlled Kirkuk 16.10.2017

Iraq's counter-terrorism forces have taken control of key government buildings in oil-rich Kirkuk. Thousands of Kurds have fled the city, fearing reprisal killings from Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed Shiite militias.
ARCHIV - Ex-combatants of the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters who volunteered again to fight with Kurdish forces against the militants from the Islamic State, chant slogans as they take up position near Khazer town near Mosul city, northern Iraq, 10 August 2014. Photo: EPA/MOHAMMED JALIL (zu dpa Korr-Bericht Als Iraks Alptraum begann - Vor einem Jahr überrannte der IS Mossul vom 09.06.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Kurds boost troop presence as Baghdad eyes Kirkuk 13.10.2017

Kurdish authorities have upped their troop presence in the oil-rich region around Kirkuk. Iraqi PM al-Abadi has said he has no plans to attack the territory, but Baghdad wants to nip any independence drive in the bud.
A missile-loaded Turkish Air Force warplane takes off from the Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey, on July 28, 2015. After months of reluctance, Turkish warplanes last week started striking militant targets in Syria and agreed to allow the US to launch its own strikes from Turkey's strategically located Incirlik Air Base. In a series of cross-border strikes, Turkey has not only targeted the IS group but also Kurdish fighters affiliated with forces battling IS in Syria and Iraq. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkey carries out airstrikes on 'Kurdish rebel positions' in Iraq, Syria 25.04.2017

Turkey's military says it has flown airstrikes on Kurdish rebel sites in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria. It has sworn to continue operations against the PKK until the "last terrorist is eliminated."
20.04.2017 dpatopbilder - Bundesaußenminister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) wird am 20.04.2017 in Salahaddin vom Präsidenten der Region Kurdistan-Irak, Mazoud Barzani (l), im Präsidentenpalast empfangen. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Gabriel: Germany's security is being protected in Iraq 20.04.2017

Foreign Minister Gabriel has emphasized the importance of the fight against "IS" for Germany during a visit to Iraq. However, he said Berlin doesn't intend to expand its military aid to the war-torn country.
ARCHIV - HANDOUT - Beginn der Einweisung (Multiplikatoren-Ausbildung) der kurdischen Peschmerga in die Handhabung des G3-Sturmgewehrs durch Soldaten der Bundeswehr auf einer Schießanlage nahe der nordirakischen Stadt Erbil am 02.10.2014. Foto: Bundeswehr/Sebastian Wilke/dpa (ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung bei Nennung: «Foto: Bundeswehr/Sebastian Wilke/dpa - zu dpa-Story: «Russland in Syrien» vom 24.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | +++(c) picture-alliance/dpa/Bundeswehr/Sebastian Wilke

German military to send first soldier to Baghdad 23.12.2016

The Bundeswehr will be helping to train the Iraqi army in Baghdad in 2017, as part of a NATO mission. Up until now, the military has confined itself to helping the Peshmerga Kurds in the north of the country.
November 16, 2016. Shi'ite fighters ride on military vehicles heading toward the airport of Tal Afar during a battle with Islamic State militants in Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Iraqi militias claim to have isolated IS-controlled Mosul 24.11.2016

Mainly Shiite militia say they have reached Kurdish peshmerga positions west of the city of Mosul, sealing off the "Islamic State" stronghold from the rest of Iraq. Citizens have fled Mosul in their thousands.
18.11.2016 +++ A soldier from the Iraqi Special Forces' second division jumps onto a Humvee escorting an Abrams tank in the newly retaken eastern district of Karkukli in Mosul on November 18, 2016, during a massive operation to oust Islamic State group jihadists from the country's second city. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Iraqi troops meet with fierce resistance during push into Mosul 19.11.2016

'IS' militants are fighting back as Iraqi forces continue to gain ground in the last major jihadist-held stronghold in Iraq. But in a boost for the government, Shiite militias have taken control of a key nearby airfield.

Women from Mosul relieved after liberation 18.11.2016

Mosul is the last stronghold of the so-called Islamic state. One month ago the Iraqi army, Kurdish Peshmerga and local militia started an offensive against the extremists. The IS is allegedly using civilians as human shields.
Show more articles