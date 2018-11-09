 German IS ′ice rink′ terror suspect trial starts in Stuttgart | News | DW | 12.11.2018

News

German IS 'ice rink' terror suspect trial starts in Stuttgart

A German man accused of having plotted a major attack on an ice rink in Karlsruhe has gone on trial. The suspect appears to have links to IS, but he insists he supports the Kurdish Peshmerga.

ice rink in Karlsruhe (picture alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

The ice rink at Karlsruhe Castle is one of the busiest in southern Germany

Dasbar W., born in Germany with roots in the northern, Kurdish part of Iraq, is standing trial at the higher regional court in the state capital Stuttgart for allegedly planning a major terror attack on a busy ice rink in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe in the state of Baden-Württemberg. He denies the allegations.

The 29-year-old had apparently applied to several delivery companies as a driver to get hold of a vehicle for the attack, but did not succeed.

Police informant involved

Dasbar W. had been under surveillance in the weeks before the attack, and police managed to set a police informant on him, who approached him at a fork-lift truck driving course. The two had several meetings, which yielded the information on the planned attack, police say.

Read more: Questions of trust: Informants who help terrorists

Dasbar W.'s lawyer, however, says the case against his client is mainly based on statements by the police informer, who he says may not be trustworthy and whose identity has not been revealed.

  • Militants in Raqqa

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where did it come from?

    The "Islamic State" (IS) — also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh — is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Their goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

  • Map showing areas controlled by various armed groups in Iraq and Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it operate?

    IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

  • Peshmerga fighters

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Who is fighting back?

    The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

  • Oil production in the Rojava region of Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How does it fund itself?

    One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

  • French police at the Stade de France following deadly attacks across Paris

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it carry out attacks?

    IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

  • The face of a statues lies on the ground

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    What other tactics does it use?

    The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

  • An Iraqi refugee who fled Mosul

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How has it impacted the region?

    IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


Prior to his arrest, Dasbar W. reported the informant to police as a potential terrorist, possibly because he caught wind of the police operation, prosecutors believe.

Links to IS, Salafism

Prosecutors believe the 29-year-old, who was arrested last December — a year after a deadly terrorist attack on a busy Christmas market in Berlin — has links to the self-styled Islamic State (IS). He took part in a now-banned Salafist initiative that handed out copies of the Koran in several German city-centers.

Read more: When your daughter suddenly becomes radicalized

He has also been linked with helping to produce propaganda videos for IS in Germany. Prosecutors also say he traveled to IS-held areas in Iraq in 215 and 2016 before returning to Germany. He was also spotted as a security guard at an event with German radical Islamist preacher Pierre Vogel.

The suspect, however, claims he sympathizes with the Peshmerga, the Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq opposed to IS.

The trial is expected to take up to a year, with 100 court dates scheduled. 

Watch video 02:00
Now live
02:00 mins.

A look at Germany's growing Salafist Islamic community

