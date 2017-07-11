Peru: President Castillo imposes curfew after protests

Peru's President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday imposed a curfew in the capital city, Lima, and the port city of Callao in an attempt to curb ongoing protests in the country.

People have been demonstrating against rising fuel and fertilizer costs. Authorities said the protests have caused roadblocks and "acts of violence."

"In view of the acts of violence that some groups have wanted to create... and in order to reestablish peace... the Council of Ministers has approved the declaration of citizen immobility (curfew) from 2:00 am to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, April 5," said Castillo in a televised speech.

The South American nation is currently also experiencing a rise in food prices.

Over the weekend, Peru's government announced it would remove the fuel tax. However, protests continued on Monday, with truckers and passenger carrier drivers demonstrating on the streets in Lima, and some regions in the north.

Protests turned violent as toll booths were burnt, shops were looted, and some demonstrators clashed with the police. Protesters also blocked the Pan-American highway, an arterial road linking the northern and southern parts of the country.

