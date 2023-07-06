  1. Skip to content
Peru declares emergency as Ubinas volcano spews ash

56 minutes ago

Peru's most active volcano has been spewing ash and gas since earlier this week, with the smoke cloud traveling over nearby towns. The government declared a state of emergency that lasts 60 days.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TTOs
Ash and gas rises from Ubinas volcano's crater, July 5, 2023
Peru is located in the Ring of Fire around the Pacific Ocean, which has more than 450 volcanoesImage: Diego Ramos/AFP

Peru declared a state of emergency for sixty days in areas around the Ubinas volcano on Wednesday.

The volcano has been spewing ash and gas since earlier this week, which has traveled up to some 5,500 meters (1,800 feet) into the atmosphere, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru.

The smoke cloud has traveled over towns that are 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles) away from the volcano, according to the institute.

Ubinas is in Moquegua, a region that lies 1,200 kilometers or 746 miles southeast of capital city Lima, and is the country's most active volcano.

State of emergency to counter risks from volcanic eruption

The state of emergency has been called in the area around the volcano. It allows the government to take "exceptional measures and actions" to counter risks from activity at the volcano.

The declaration was approved in a cabinet meeting with President Dina Boluarte, Peru's Council of Ministers wrote on Twitter.

Deadly earthquake jolts Ecuador and Peru

Some 2,000 people live in the affected areas. The zone is part of the "Ring of Fire" along the edges of the Pacific Ocean known for volcanic activity and earthquakes.

Local authorities have not ordered an evacuation for residents, but federal agencies are readying shelters.

Hundreds of people were evacuated when the volcano erupted in 2019. Since 1550, some 25 eruptions have been recorded at Ubinas. Moquegua and the neighboring regions of Arequipa and Tacna have about 40 volcanoes, most of them dormant.

rm/rc (Reuters, AFP) 

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru's former president, Alejandro Toledo (center), accompanied by police as he arrives in Lima from the United States

Peru's ex-President Toledo extradited from US to Lima

The 77-year-old will face trial for corruption and money laundering. He will spend time in jail alongside fellow ex-Presidents Pedro Castillo and Alberto Fujimori as he awaits his day in court.
CorruptionApril 23, 2023
A woman in Lima faces a line of police

Peru: State of emergency declared in Lima, other regions

Amid ongoing protests, Peru's government has suspended the right to free movement and assembly. The decree also allows army intervention to maintain order.
PoliticsJanuary 15, 2023
In this file photo taken on May 1, 2022, A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar.

Ukraine: Zelenskyy warns of 'provocations' at nuclear plant

Conflicts2 hours ago
