Pastry with an unconventional filling

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A pastry chef in a Bavarian town is creating climate-friendly treats with algae in an effort to reduce carbon levels in the environment.
Egypt’s hot and dry desert climate can reach temperatures up to 50° C. Relying on traditional knowledge, an architect is building green energy-efficient, affordable homes.
PET is one type of plastic that can be processed into new products multiple times. But it cannot be recycled infinitely, and the microplastics it produces are harmful. So what are the solutions to the plastic crisis?
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out solar-powered irrigation in Rwanda, flip-flops make of algae and how churches in Ethiopia are helping protect forests.
On this week's Eco Africa, we learn how farmers in Namibia are keeping cheetahs away from livestock, see how popcorn can be used as a natural substitute to polystyrene, and shine a light on the solar energy revolution.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version