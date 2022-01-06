 Pastry with an unconventional filling | Eco Africa | DW | 13.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Pastry with an unconventional filling

A pastry chef in a Bavarian town is creating climate-friendly treats with algae in an effort to reduce carbon levels in the environment.

Watch video 01:46

More in the Media Center

Eco Africa-Sendung (27.08.2021) ***Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung*** On this week's Eco Africa, we take a ride on the train connecting Mombasa and Nairobi, see how a group is trying to save an endangered seal species and find out a way to recycle all those discarded face masks.

Trying to save one of world's most endangered seal species 06.01.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (27.08.2021) ***Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung*** On this week's Eco Africa, we take a ride on the train connecting Mombasa and Nairobi, see how a group is trying to save an endangered seal species and find out a way to recycle all those discarded face masks.

South Africa's 'recycling evangelists' 06.01.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (27.08.2021) ***Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung*** On this week's Eco Africa, we take a ride on the train connecting Mombasa and Nairobi, see how a group is trying to save an endangered seal species and find out a way to recycle all those discarded face masks.

Recycling COVID masks in the UK 06.01.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (27.08.2021) ***Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung*** On this week's Eco Africa, we take a ride on the train connecting Mombasa and Nairobi, see how a group is trying to save an endangered seal species and find out a way to recycle all those discarded face masks.

Trying to cut carbon emissions with trains in Kenya 06.01.2022

More from EcoAfrica Reports

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Namibia

Namibia: New safe zones for wildlife 13.01.2022

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Ägypten

Ancient green architecture in Egypt 13.01.2022

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Simbabwe

Zimbabwe: Walkathon for forest 13.01.2022

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Südafrika

Tracking the world’s largest turtles 13.01.2022

More from Eco Africa

DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine 13.01.2022

DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa - The Environment Magazine 13.01.2022

DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine 06.01.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (27.08.2021) ***Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung*** On this week's Eco Africa, we take a ride on the train connecting Mombasa and Nairobi, see how a group is trying to save an endangered seal species and find out a way to recycle all those discarded face masks.

The many problems of Cameroon's Dja rainforest 06.01.2022

Read also

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Ägypten

Ancient Green Architecture in Egypt 12.01.2022

Egypt’s hot and dry desert climate can reach temperatures up to 50° C. Relying on traditional knowledge, an architect is building green energy-efficient, affordable homes.

DW Global Ideas Webspecial Kreislaufwirtschaft Kategorie Kunststoffe

Plastic and the circular economy 22.11.2021

PET is one type of plastic that can be processed into new products multiple times. But it cannot be recycled infinitely, and the microplastics it produces are harmful. So what are the solutions to the plastic crisis?

DW Eigendreh aus der Eco Africa Sendung #235 Beschreibung: Eco Africa Moderator Nneota Egbe.

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 25.09.2020

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out solar-powered irrigation in Rwanda, flip-flops make of algae and how churches in Ethiopia are helping protect forests.

Sandrah Twinoburyo Schlagwörter: Sandrah Twinoburyo, Eco Africa Copyright: DW

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 15.01.2021

On this week's Eco Africa, we learn how farmers in Namibia are keeping cheetahs away from livestock, see how popcorn can be used as a natural substitute to polystyrene, and shine a light on the solar energy revolution.