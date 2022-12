Mila’s parents are blind, but she can see. The seven-year-old can and must be independent – and sometimes, her parents just have to let go.

Whether they’re crossing the road or doing housework: Mila’s parents had to trust her from a very early age. But at the same, they don’t want their child to feel burdened with the responsibility of looking out for the family - Mila should be able to have a normal a childhood as possible. How does that work? Carolina Machhaus met the family.