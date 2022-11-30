  1. Skip to content
A woman walks past a picture by the artist Angelica in the Archaeological Museum at a 2018 exhibition titled "Two million years of migration", which breaks down the skin types of people in Pantone colors.
A 2018 exhibition on 'Two million years of migration,' broke down people's skin types in Pantone colorsImage: Axel Heimken/dpa/picture alliance
LifestyleUnited States of America

Pantone in pop culture: From Tiffany blue to Minion yellow

Brenda Haas
36 minutes ago

Launched in 2000, Pantone's Color of the Year creates an annual buzz on pop culture's calendar, setting the tone for fashion, decor, print, and even Post-Its.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KCTZ

Perhaps one of the most unforgettable monologues on color is delivered by Miranda Priestly — played by US actress Meryl Streep — in the 2006 hit film, "The Devil Wears Prada."

The film is based on Lauren Weisberger's book on her stint as an assistant to Vogue US editor Anna Wintour: Weisberger's character in the film is called Andy Sachs and played by Anne Hathaway.

In the pivotal scene, Sachs, who initially doesn't care for fashion, scoffs as Priestly and her staff deliberate over two seemingly similar blue belts for a photo shoot.

Eyeballing Sach's blue sweater, Priestly gives her a dressing down, telling her how designer Oscar de la Renta had popularized "cerulean" in fashion.

"That lumpy blue sweater for instance, because you're trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back, but what you don't know is that that sweater is not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean."

Coincidentally, "cerulean" was also Pantone's very first Color of the Year in 2000.

Filmvorschau Sommer - Minion Domination
Yes, Minion Yellow is a trademarked colorImage: Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures via AP/picture alliane

The language of color

Over the past 22 years, the Pantone Color Institute's (PCI) "Color of the Year" announcement has become an event on the pop culture calendar, with media buzz building up before the first Thursday of December — when the company traditionally unveils its projected color for the upcoming year. For instance, last December "Very Peri" was announced as 2022's Color of the Year. 

Speaking to online design magazine Stylepark in 2021, PCI's Vice President Laurie Pressman explained that the institute originally launched the Pantone Color of the Year educational program in 1999 to get people talking about color — whether they are designers or color enthusiasts.

"We wanted to draw attention to the relationship between culture and color and show our audience around the world how what happens in our global culture is expressed and reflected by the language of color."

The selection process generally involves color experts from PCI who analyze trends, socio-economic conditions, art and culture, the mainstream media, and technological advancements.

The right shade

Farbfächer
The Pantone guides that have made color matching easierImage: Bildagentur-online/Falkenstein/picture alliance

Pantone began in the 1950s as a commercial printing company that produced color charts for the cosmetic, fashion, and medical industries. Lawrence Herbert, a chemistry graduate, joined the company in 1956 and noticed the difficulties that designers, ad agencies and manufacturers faced in ensuring a color created onscreen is replicated exactly in end products or projects.

In 1962, Herbert bought the printing company and renamed it Pantone: 'pan' meaning 'all' and tone meaning 'colors.' And he conceived the Pantone Matching System (PMS), where colors were assigned numbers and presented on thin cardboard cards called the Pantone Guides. These numbers tell manufacturers how much of 14 different pigments to add to create a certain color, which means that the color used while designing on a desktop will be faithfully reproduced in logos, packaging, advertising and even uniforms. 

Setting the tone: from Post-Its to periods

Pantone has since evolved from a color standards system for designers to offering consulting and forecasting, with the Pantone Color Institute (PCI) creating signature hues for brands, campaigns and even film characters. 

USA Blue Box Cafe bei Tiffany's
Whether the blue box contains jewels or breakfast, Tiffany's blue is instantly recognizableImage: Christina Horsten/dpa/picture alliance

In 2001 Tiffany & Co.'s signature color was standardized and named 1837 Blue  the number refering to the year the iconic New York jeweler was founded. Pantone created this trademarked color exclusively for the brand, which means it cannot be used by any other company. Similarly, Coca Cola has its red (484) and T-Mobile its magenta (676C).

In 2020, the PCI teamed up with Swedish intimate health care brand INTIMINA to produce "Period," an original red shade representing menstruation. It was part of INTIMINA's 'Seen+Heard' campaign that is designed to remove taboos in openly discussing periods. 

In April this year, the classic Post-It Notes — used often in households, schools or the workplace — got an injection of new colors to their existing collections. 

And there are no guesses as to what "Minion Yellow" represents. According to PCI's website, the company's first ever character-branded custom color is "an extroverted, playful and warm yellow shade that sparkles with vitality" and is designed to represent "these sweet and subversive characters."

Clashing over color

However, critics have an issue with brands claiming exclusive rights over trademarked colors. And Pantone is often cited in legal disputes over colors. In 2019, Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile's parent company, accused New York-based insurance company Lemonade for stealing its trademark color — Pantone Rhodamine Red U, also known as magenta.

"You're talking about the one of the three ink cartridges in every printer in the world," Daniel Schreiber, CEO of Lemonade, told US public broadcaster NPR later in the year. "The idea that a company can trademark it and own it, just defied belief and I was in a state of disbelief."

Forced initially by a German court to cease using the color, Lemonade took its case to other European courts and even created a hashtag #FreeThePink. In 2020, a French court decided in its favor and it is allowed to use the color for its business in France.

Fashion Color of the Year
Orchid was a Pantone 2014 color of the year that also featured in fashionImage: Karly Domb Sadof/AP Photo/picture alliance

Meanwhile, 2022's "Very Peri" — a shade of blue with a violet-red undertone — marked the first time since 2000 that Pantone created a brand new Color of the Year. Previous colors were picked from its existing palette.

It remains to be seen if a brand new color will be created for 2023 when the announcement is made on December 1 this year. 

 

Edited by: Christine Lehnen, Louisa Schaefer

