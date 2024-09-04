  1. Skip to content
'Panama Papers' trial starts 8 years after global scandal

Katharina Bahn
April 9, 2024

The "Panama Papers" trial began eight years after the financial scandal was uncovered. Key figures were charged in connection with the global money laundering scheme at a court in Panama City.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eYRF

After years of delay, the "Panama Papers" trial of several key figures involved in the financial scandal commenced in Panama City.

A total of 27 people, including owners of the now-defunct Mossack-Fonseca law firm at the heart of the massive 2016 document leak, were charged in connection to the money laundering scheme.

The "Panama Papers" scandal has been far-ranging, prompting then-prime minister of Iceland, Sigmundur Gunnlaugssson, to step down. David Cameron, then the British Prime Minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin and football star Lionel Messi were also linked to the scandal.

