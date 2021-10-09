Visit the new DW website

Panama Papers

The leak of 11.5 million documents from the files of Panama based Mossack Fonseca, the world's fourth-biggest offshore law firm, show how some of the world's most prominent people use tax havens to hide their wealth.

The records, which were obtained from an anonymous source by German newspaper "Süddeutsche Zeitung," cover a period of almost 40 years. "2.6 terabytes of data ... the largest data leak journalists have ever worked with," Süddeutsche claimed. Here you can find a compilation of DW reporting on the topic.

Opinion: Pandora Papers revelations could weaken democracy 09.10.2021

Opinion: Pandora Papers revelations could weaken democracy 09.10.2021

The papers are the latest leak to expose tax evasion, power and avarice — and implicate politicians across the world. The revelations serve to undermine trust in democracy, Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier write.
Pandora Papers: How will the revelations impact Pakistan's politics? 05.10.2021

Pandora Papers: How will the revelations impact Pakistan's politics? 05.10.2021

Several officials surrounding Prime Minister Imran Khan were named, but experts are skeptical of the possibility of a thorough investigation.
Tony Blair |Shakira | Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Pandora Papers: Secret tax havens of world leaders, celebrities revealed 03.10.2021

Millions of leaked documents reveal the financial secrets of how world leaders, billionaires and celebrities use tax havens. Tony Blair, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Shakira are among those named.
Panama: Helping the rainforest help the Panama Canal 03.11.2020

Panama: Helping the rainforest help the Panama Canal 03.11.2020

Green investment in agroforestry is helping restore Panama's forests, and the country’s famous canal could benefit, too.
Reports: Germany issues warrants for Panama Papers lawyers 20.10.2020

Reports: Germany issues warrants for Panama Papers lawyers 20.10.2020

The Panama Papers leak exposed how some of the world's richest people hide their money. German prosecutors are looking for those behind the law firm at the center of the tax haven scandal.
Daphne Caruana Galizia: The woman who 'broke the mold' 23.08.2019

Daphne Caruana Galizia: The woman who 'broke the mold' 23.08.2019

A dedicated investigative journalist and fearless fighter for human rights, Daphne Caruana Galizia would have been 55 on August 26, 2019. Remembering her talents two years after she was murdered for her work. 
German Panama Papers probe targets banks in nationwide raids 15.05.2019

German Panama Papers probe targets banks in nationwide raids 15.05.2019

German tax authorities raided the offices of several banks, tax consultants and wealthy people across the country. The suspects' tax evasion efforts allegedly have links to Germany's biggest lender.
Turkish court hands jail term to DW reporter Pelin Unker 09.01.2019

Turkish court hands jail term to DW reporter Pelin Unker 09.01.2019

A court has sentenced reporter Pelin Unker to more than a year in jail over her "Paradise Papers" reports for a Turkish newspaper. Unker reported an alleged link between a former premier and an offshore account.
Panama Papers: Two Germans charged in US with tax fraud 05.12.2018

Panama Papers: Two Germans charged in US with tax fraud 05.12.2018

Federal authorities have charged four men with tax evasion in the first US prosecution over the Panama Papers scandal. Among them are two German investment managers.
Deutsche Bank searched for second day in money-laundering probe 30.11.2018

Deutsche Bank searched for second day in money-laundering probe 30.11.2018

Police have continued to search Deutsche Bank premises in Frankfurt in a money-laundering probe linked to the Panama Papers scandal. The search reportedly included the offices of board members.
German police raid Deutsche Bank over suspected money laundering 29.11.2018

German police raid Deutsche Bank over suspected money laundering 29.11.2018

A money laundering probe stemming from the "Panama Papers" has led police to Deutsche Bank, according to authorities. Prosecutors believe the bank helped clients "transfer money from criminal activities" to tax havens.
Sharif's release spells trouble for Pakistani PM Khan 19.09.2018

Sharif's release spells trouble for Pakistani PM Khan 19.09.2018

A Pakistani court has ordered the release of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter on bail, suspending an accountability court's corruption sentences. This could pose a political challenge to PM Imran Khan.
Maryam Nawaz, challenging Pakistan's powerful army 10.07.2018

Maryam Nawaz, challenging Pakistan's powerful army 10.07.2018

Some analysts have dubbed her the "new Benazir Bhutto" for confronting the Pakistani military. But Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the deposed PM Sharif, says she wants to carve her own niche. Will she live up to her image?
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in prison 06.07.2018

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in prison 06.07.2018

A court in Pakistan has handed a jail term to former PM Nawaz Sharif in a Panama Papers corruption case. Some analysts say the verdict will give Pakistan's powerful military more behind-the-scenes influence on politics.
WorldLink: Reading between the lines 15.06.2018

WorldLink: Reading between the lines 15.06.2018

As an excel-spreadsheet whiz, Emilia Diaz-Struck can spend hours sifting through data in search of discrepancies. She has already discovered a few major inconsistencies that have helped launch investigations like the Panama Papers. Gabriel Borrud spoke to her in Bonn.

Panama Papers lead to fines and tax clawbacks in Germany 26.04.2018

Panama Papers lead to fines and tax clawbacks in Germany 26.04.2018

Panama Papers disclosures have generated an extra €140 million in tax revenues for Germany, according to research by three media outlets. And that's with many hundreds of other evasion cases still unresolved.
