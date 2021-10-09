Panama Papers

The leak of 11.5 million documents from the files of Panama based Mossack Fonseca, the world's fourth-biggest offshore law firm, show how some of the world's most prominent people use tax havens to hide their wealth.

The records, which were obtained from an anonymous source by German newspaper "Süddeutsche Zeitung," cover a period of almost 40 years. "2.6 terabytes of data ... the largest data leak journalists have ever worked with," Süddeutsche claimed. Here you can find a compilation of DW reporting on the topic.