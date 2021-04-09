Visit the new DW website

David Cameron

The UK's prime minister from 2010 until 2016. Cameron led the Conservative party for more than a decade. He is best known for calling the referendum on EU membership, campaigning to remain, losing, and then quitting.

Cameron governed in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats during his first term in office, before the Conservatives won a narrow majority in May 2015 elections. Despite never beating him at the ballot box, he's credited among his party as the opposition leader who brought down Tony Blair. After the 2016 referendum on EU membership, Cameron stepped down as prime minister and then a few months later as a member of parliament. This page collates DW's latest content related to David Cameron.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, bursts out in laughter during a conversation with WW II veterans after a wreath-laying ceremony at the main Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Ramle on October 30, 1994. The Prince is in Israel for a 24-hour visit. AFP PHOTO SVEN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Looking back on the life of Prince Philip 09.04.2021

Prince Philip — or the Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known — retired from his royal duties in August 2017. DW looks back at the prince's life and more than 70 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 8: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, smiles after unveiling a plaque at the end of his visit to Richmond Adult Community College in Richmond on June 8, 2015 in London, England. Prince Philip, officially opened and was shown round the new art, drama and dance facilities at the further education college which offers up to 2,000 courses. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Obituary: Prince Philip, backbone of the UK royal family, dies at 99 09.04.2021

Known for his quips and his faux pas, Prince Philip was hard to overlook. But his role as consort required him to stand in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth for much of his adult life. A look back at an extraordinary life.
Migration target. File photo dated 04/06/14 of border control at Heathrow Airport, as the Government's target to cut net migration from outside the EU below 100,000 has been blasted as "bizarre and unachievable" by a leading employers' organisation, after a parliamentary report found a central plank of the policy was "not fit for purpose". Issue date: Friday December 18, 2015. The House of Commons Home Affairs Committee said the annual cap on visas for skilled workers from outside the EU coming to take up job offers in the UK was having "no effect" on bringing down overall migration, and had even "stimulated" recruitment of workers from European countries. See PA story POLITICS Migration. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire URN:25072101 |

Brexit: What travelers need to know 30.01.2020

Bye-bye Britain: On January 31, Great Britain leaves the EU. This is unsettling for many travelers. What changes will holidaymakers have to prepare for? Here are some answers to some of the most important questions.
Bildnummer: 58133458 Datum: 21.04.2012 Copyright: imago/Jochen Tack Campus des Keble College. Eines von 39 Colleges, die alle unabhängig sind und zusammen die University of Oxford bilden. Oxford, Oxfordshire, Gross Britannien, Europa Reisen Gesellschaft England GBR xcb x0x 2012 quer England Gross Britannien UK United Kingdom britisch british Vereinigtes Koenigreich Oxfordshire Universität Universitäten Unis College Studenten studieren Bildung Ausbildung lernen Elite Eliteuniversität Eliteuni University of Oxford Studierende Gebäude alt historisch elitär Karriere Keble College Campus Rasen (c) Imago/J. Tack

Pro-Brexit MP sparks outrage for asking universities how they teach Britain's exit 24.10.2017

A pro-Brexit MP has asked for a list of "names" from British universities of professors teaching EU affairs. The backlash has forced Prime Minister Theresa May to distance herself from her Conservative colleague.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Fahnen vom Vereinigten Königreich Großbritannien und Nordirland sind am 17.03.2017 in London (Großbritannien) in einem Geschäft vor einem Schild mit der Aufschrift Exit zu sehen. (zu Mit Abschiebung gedroht: London entschuldigt sich bei EU-Bürgern vom 23.08.2017) Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Brexit talks: EU, Britain say ball is in the other's court 09.10.2017

Six months of Brexit negotiations have passed with little progress. With British Prime Minister Theresa May due to address parliament, both sides have now said that the other is responsible for making the next move.
04.10.2017 Prime Minister Theresa May at the Conservative Party Conference 2017. . 04/10/2017. Manchester, United Kingdom. Manchester Central. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY xAnthonyxDevlinx/xi-Imagesx IIM-16044-0027

Theresa May: UK Conservatives rally behind embattled PM after speech fiasco 05.10.2017

Several Conservative MPs have praised PM Theresa May for persisting with a speech fraught with voice issues and an interruption from a prankster. However, British media reported that some were discussing her resignation.
Feuerwehrleute sprühen am 16.06.2017 in London (Großbritannien) Wasser an die Fassade des ausgebrannten Grenfell Tower. Bei der Brandkatastrophe in einem Hochhaus in London am 14.06.2017 starben mindestens 17 Menschen. Foto: Rick Findler/PA Wire/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Combustible cladding on buildings similar to Grenfell Tower, says British PM Theresa May 22.06.2017

Tests on external materials of other tower blocks in Britain conducted after the Grenfell Tower fire showed instances of combustible cladding. The aftermath of the fire has also forced a local administrator to resign.
June 24 2016 KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 24: A European Union flag, with a hole cut in the middle, flies at half-mast outside a home in Knutsford Cheshire after today's historic referendum on June 24, 2016 in Knutsford, United Kingdom. The results from the historic EU referendum has now been declared and the United Kingdom has voted to LEAVE the European Union. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (c) Getty Images/C. Furlong

Opinion: In Brexit vote, UK nostalgia beat EU dreams 27.06.2016

Why do Britons not want to belong to the European Union any more? Three days after the Brexit referendum, DW's Volker Wagener is annoyed.
Pro-Brexit flags fly from a fishing boat moored in Ramsgate on June 13, 2016. Britain's opposition Labour Party today scrambled to make the case for Europe to its members as world stock markets slipped amid concern over a British exit from the EU in a knife-edge referendum next week. +++ (C) Getty Images/AFP/C.J. Ratcliffe

Opinion: Europe can prosper without the UK 22.06.2016

Should they stay or should they go? The clock is ticking for Brits to decide whether to remain in the European Union or leave. But a Brexit wouldn’t sound any death knells for the bloc, says DW's Olaf Krieger.
10.06.2016++++++++++Queen's 90th birthday celebrations. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrives at St Paul's Cathedral in London for a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Friday June 10, 2016. See PA story ROYAL Birthday. | (c) picture-alliance/PA Wire/Evening Standard/A. Lentati

The Queen's birthday celebrations continue 10.06.2016

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday may have already been on April 21 and celebrated in Windsor Castle in mid-May - but the final three-day round of celebrations begins now.
21. Mai 2015 *** Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech on immigration at the Home Office in London, Britain, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Cameron: UK to provide settlement for 'thousands more' Syrian refugees 04.09.2015

British PM David Cameron has said the UK will provide settlement for "thousands more" Syrian refugees. The pledge stretches only to Syrians currently in UN-sponsored refugee camps, however.
Quicklebendig tummeln sich am 30.12.2003 zwei kleine Ferkel in einem geschmückten Korb in Levensau (Kreis Rendsburg-Eckernförde). Der Schweinenachwuchs gilt im Volksmund als Symbol für Glück im neuen Jahr.

Pigs and puppies help beat exam stress 18.06.2015

How about a cuddle with puppies? Or patting some mini-pigs? A number of universities in the United Kingdom now offer students the chance to spend some quality time with cute animals as a way to relax and keep exam-related stress at bay.
22. Mai 2015 *** Eastern Partnership Summit. Prime Minister David Cameron (centre) is welcomed to the Eastern Partnership Summit in Riga, Latvia by President of the European Council, Donald Tusk (left) and President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker. Picture date: Friday May 22, 2015. David Cameron has vowed to deliver real reform of the European Union as he met with fellow EU leaders for the first time since his general election victory. See PA story POLITICS EU. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire URN:23087009

Cameron kicks off bid for EU reform 22.05.2015

All eyes were on British Prime Minister David Cameron as the newly re-elected premier took to the sidelines of a Riga summit to make his case for European Union reform before his country votes on its EU membership.
08.05.2015 *** epa04737860 British Prime Minister David Cameron greets members of the press outside the Conservatives headquarters in London, Britain, 08 May 2015. Britain's Conservatives are heading to win the UK's general elections. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Markets rejoice over Cameron's victory 08.05.2015

Facing the prospect of a hung parliament, British markets appeared remarkably sanguine. Now that the Conservative party of Prime Minister David Cameron has been swept back into power, that calm merely seems prescient.
(L-R) Leader of the opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, Leader of Plaid Cymru, Leanne Wood, Leader of the Green Party, Natalie Bennett, Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon and Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage take part in the 'BBC Challengers' Election Debate' at Central Hall Westminster, in London on April 16, 2015. The 90 minute debate sees Ed Miliband share a panel with the leaders of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), the Greens and the Scottish and Welsh nationalists. AFP PHOTO / POOL / STEFAN ROUSSEAU (Photo credit should read STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

Economy takes center stage in UK election 04.05.2015

After years of stagnation, austerity and a gradual recovery, the United Kingdom's major political parties have been trying to win over voters with promises of reducing the budget deficit and lifting living standards.
Edmund Stoiber (bis dato Leiter einer EU-Arbeitsgruppe für Bürokratieabbau) zieht in der Europäischen Kommission in Brüssel (Belgien) Zwischenbilanz zum Bürokratieabbau, 14.10.2014; Copyright: DW/C. Hartmann

A bonfire of red tape in Brussels 16.10.2014

A plan to cut red tape in the European Union could save European businesses up to $41 billion a year. But the plan - drawn up by Edmund Stoiber, the former premier of the German state of Bavaria, and unveiled in Brussels this week - has an additional and perhaps more important objective: to keep Britain in the European Union. Stephen Beard reports from London.
