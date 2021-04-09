The UK's prime minister from 2010 until 2016. Cameron led the Conservative party for more than a decade. He is best known for calling the referendum on EU membership, campaigning to remain, losing, and then quitting.

Cameron governed in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats during his first term in office, before the Conservatives won a narrow majority in May 2015 elections. Despite never beating him at the ballot box, he's credited among his party as the opposition leader who brought down Tony Blair. After the 2016 referendum on EU membership, Cameron stepped down as prime minister and then a few months later as a member of parliament. This page collates DW's latest content related to David Cameron.