The UK's prime minister from 2010 until 2016. Cameron led the Conservative party for more than a decade. He is best known for calling the referendum on EU membership, campaigning to remain, losing, and then quitting.
Cameron governed in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats during his first term in office, before the Conservatives won a narrow majority in May 2015 elections. Despite never beating him at the ballot box, he's credited among his party as the opposition leader who brought down Tony Blair. After the 2016 referendum on EU membership, Cameron stepped down as prime minister and then a few months later as a member of parliament. This page collates DW's latest content related to David Cameron.
A pro-Brexit MP has asked for a list of "names" from British universities of professors teaching EU affairs. The backlash has forced Prime Minister Theresa May to distance herself from her Conservative colleague.
Several Conservative MPs have praised PM Theresa May for persisting with a speech fraught with voice issues and an interruption from a prankster. However, British media reported that some were discussing her resignation.
Tests on external materials of other tower blocks in Britain conducted after the Grenfell Tower fire showed instances of combustible cladding. The aftermath of the fire has also forced a local administrator to resign.
A plan to cut red tape in the European Union could save European businesses up to $41 billion a year. But the plan - drawn up by Edmund Stoiber, the former premier of the German state of Bavaria, and unveiled in Brussels this week - has an additional and perhaps more important objective: to keep Britain in the European Union. Stephen Beard reports from London.