Pakistan's female recruits take on robust military training

Ali Kaifee in Kakul, Pakistan
March 27, 2024

Pakistan is traditionally a patriarchal society. But in recent years, the country's military has been pushing to recruit more women. Inside the walls of this academy, they undergo the same rigorous training as men.

