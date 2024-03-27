Pakistan's female recruits take on robust military training

ConflictsPakistanPakistan's female recruits take on robust military trainingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPakistanAli Kaifee in Kakul, Pakistan03/27/2024March 27, 2024Pakistan is traditionally a patriarchal society. But in recent years, the country's military has been pushing to recruit more women. Inside the walls of this academy, they undergo the same rigorous training as men.https://p.dw.com/p/4eCMgAdvertisement