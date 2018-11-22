Pakistani police arrest cleric behind Asia Bibi protests

Prominent cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been arrested at his residence in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, his Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party said in a statement.



A further 700 TLP leaders were arrested in simultaneous raids in multiple cities on Friday evening, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told DW.



"There is no time frame for how many days Mr. Rizvi could be detained, and law and order is under control," Chaudhry said.

Police also rounded up scores of the cleric's supporters, who clashed with officers after he was taken away. At least five people were injured, police said.

The arrests came just a few weeks after the leader of the ultra-conservative TLP led massive demonstrations across the country against the Supreme Court's decision to acquit Christian woman Asia Bibi.

Read more: Opinion: Asia Bibi exposes a failing Pakistani state

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws A dispute over water In 2009, Asia Bibi was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad while she was working in a field in Punjab's Sheikhupura district. The Muslim women who were working with Bibi objected to her fetching water, saying that as a non-Muslim she was not allowed to touch the water bowl. The women then complained to a local cleric and leveled blasphemy charges against Bibi.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws A sensitive matter According to local media, the argument in the field led to a mob attack on Bibi's house. Later, police took Bibi into custody and launched an investigation into the blasphemy accusations. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where 97 percent of the population is Muslim.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Controversial law The blasphemy law was introduced by General Zia-ul-Haq, a military dictator, in the 1980s. Activists say they are often implemented in cases that have little to do with blasphemy and are used to settle petty disputes and personal vendettas. Christians, Hindus and Ahmadis — a minority Islamic sect — are often victimized as a result.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws The Pakistani state vs. Bibi In 2010, a lower court convicted Bibi of blasphemy. Although the defense lawyer argued that the blasphemy allegations were made to settle personal scores, the court sentenced Bibi to death by hanging. Bibi's family has been living under constant fear since 2010. Her husband, Ashiq Masih (R), says he has been fighting a battle for his wife's freedom ever since.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Assassination of critics In 2010, Salman Taseer (R), the then governor of Punjab province, backed Bibi and demanded amendments in the blasphemy laws. Taseer's anti-blasphemy law position angered extremists. In 2011, Taseer was gunned down by his own bodyguard in Islamabad. The same year, Shahbaz Bhatti, the then minister for minorities and a prominent blasphemy law critic, was also assassinated by unidentified gunmen.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Celebration of killings After Taseer's murder, Qadri became a hero for Pakistani Islamists. Qadri was showered with rose petals by right-wing groups as he was taken to jail by the authorities. Qadri was sent to the gallows in 2016. Thousands of people – mostly supporters of Islamic groups – attended Qadri's funeral. Local media reported that Qadri's supporters built a shrine after his death to honor him.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Fear in the judicial community After the killings of blasphemy law critics, many lawyers refused to take up Bibi's case in the higher courts. In 2014, the Lahore High Court upheld her death sentence. Pakistan's top court, the Supreme Court, was scheduled to hear Bibi's appeal against the conviction in 2016, but one judge refused to be a part of the judicial bench, citing personal reasons.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Victims of blasphemy law According to the American Centre for Law and Justice, at least 40 Pakistanis were sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in 2016. The law is often used to target religious minorities and secular Muslims. Although there hasn't been any legal execution under the blasphemy law, there have been instances where angry mobs have lynched alleged blasphemers.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Persecution of religious minorities Pakistan's Christians and other religious minorities complain of legal and social discrimination in their country. In the past few years, many Christians and Hindus have been brutally murdered over unproven blasphemy allegations.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Threats from Islamists Religious extremists in Pakistan, particularly the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, have warned the authorities against reversing Bibi's blasphemy verdict. The country's Christian minority fears that if the judges decide to reverse the death sentence, they could face a violent backlash from the country's hardline Islamic groups.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws International support for Bibi Rights groups and Western governments demand a fair trial in Bibi's case. In 2015, Bibi's daughter met with Pope Francis, who offered prayers for her mother at the Vatican. In 2014, Amnesty International dubbed the Lahore High Court's verdict against Bibi a "grave injustice." The American Centre for Law and Justice also condemned Bibi's sentence and urged Islamabad to protect religious minorities. Author: Onkar Singh Janoti



Boosted security

Heavy police and paramilitary contingents were deployed overnight as TLP members came out to protest against the detention of their leader. The cleric had urged supporters to "jam the whole country" if he was arrested.

Following the verdict acquitting Bibi on October 31, the TLP rallied for three days, shutting down major cities and blocking roads. Rizvi ended the protest only after assurances from the government that Bibi would not be allowed to leave Pakistan until a petition against her acquittal was reviewed.

Read more: Islamists block roads in Pakistan over Bibi blasphemy case

Bibi has been released but is currently in hiding with her family. Her lawyer has fled the country, fearing for his life.

Bibi had been on death row for eight years on charges of insulting Prophet Muhammad. The TLP has threatened to start protesting again if there is any sign she may be allowed to leave the country.

Bibi was convicted in 2010 for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam. She has always denied the charges of blasphemy.

DW's Islamabad correspondent Haroon Janjua contributed to this report.

Watch video 02:34 Now live 02:34 mins. Deadly violence overshadows Pakistan election

nm/cmk (Reuters, AP)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism every evening. You can sign up to receive it here.