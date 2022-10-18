Pakistan: The 'holy' crocodiles of the Manghopir shrine

SocietyPakistanPakistan: The 'holy' crocodiles of the Manghopir shrineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyPakistanHaroon Janjua Islamabad | Zulfiqar Kunbhar Karachi48 minutes ago48 minutes agoSome locals believe the animals are the disciples of Saint Mangho, or Manghopir, and the hot sulfur springs at the shrine have healing powers. Despite their "spiritual" status, the crocodiles are forced to live in a restricted space.https://p.dw.com/p/4IQaaAdvertisement